UCI to investigate Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room' at the Tour de France
The UCI published a statement shortly after the rolling race processor was unveiled
The UCI has said it is "carrying out verifications" to ensure that a new 'Control Room' intended for use at the Tour de France complies with its regulations.
Visma-Lease a Bike unveiled what it calls the "first ever command centre in cycling" on Thursday, ahead of the start of the three week Grand Tour on Saturday.
The team said that the converted van would act as a "central collection point of real-time data during the Tour de France", allowing them to analyse all data "in one place" and "make the best tactical decisions, quickly and accurately".
Head of Performance Mathieu Heijboer said that use of the van would allow experts to "get a better overview of the race" and "support the coaches in the car".
However, hours after the unveiling of the collaboration with the team's main sponsor - business software experts Visma - and Dutch online sportbetting company, BetCity, the UCI released a statement noting that it would need to "ensure that the setup put in place by the team is compliant with the regulatory framework in force".
The governing body cited Article 1.3.006bis, which relates to Onboard technology.
The UCI rules state that devices which capture or transmit data on positioning, still or moving images, or mechanical information are permitted. Devices which capture data on heart rate, body temperature and sweat rate are also permitted, but the "authorisation is... limited to transmission protocols which enable only the rider concerned to view the data during a competition".
The regulations also state that "the authorised capturing and transmitting of data as provided under this article shall not enable a rider to view data of another rider", also noting that teams shall only access the data of their riders, "unless information... is publicly available".
In its statement, the UCI added: "Our priority is to maintain the integrity of the sport, ensuring sporting fairness, equitable access to technology and the primacy of man over machine. The UCI is committed to upholding these principles and will take appropriate measures based on the findings of the investigation."
