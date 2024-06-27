UCI to investigate Visma-Lease a Bike 'Control Room' at the Tour de France

The UCI published a statement shortly after the rolling race processor was unveiled

Visma-Lease a Bike Control room
The Visma-Lease a Bike Control Room
(Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

The UCI has said it is "carrying out verifications" to ensure that a new 'Control Room' intended for use at the Tour de France complies with its regulations. 

Visma-Lease a Bike unveiled what it calls the "first ever command centre in cycling" on Thursday, ahead of the start of the three week Grand Tour on Saturday.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

Latest