Who are the bookies' favourites to win the men's Paris-Roubaix 2022?
The bookmakers have crunched the numbers to determine their favourites to win the Monument on Sunday
Paris-Roubaix is set to get underway this weekend, with some of men's cycling's biggest names and most capable cobbled riders set to battle it out for the longstanding Monument
Taking place on Sunday April 17, 'The Hell of the North' will cover 257.2km between Compiègne, northeast of Paris, and Roubaix, near the France-Belgium border. Famous for its tough terrain and cobblestones, the 2022 route features 30 sectors of pavé, adding up to 54.8 kilometres.
Most of the world's best will compete for the coveted Monument, though there likely won't be many former winners of the race competing. Last year's winner Sonny Colbrelli is still recovering from being fitted with a defibrillator, so won't take to the start line, while Peter Sagan has struggled for form this year.
With all things considered though, who are the bookies' favourites to win the 2022 edition of Paris-Roubaix?
Oddschecker shows Mathieu van der Poel as the favourite to win Paris-Roubaix, his 3/1 odds undoubtedly slashed following victory at the Tour of Flanders and a third-place finish at Milan-San Remo, his first race of the season. With Wout Van Aert's illness leading up to the race, too, Van der Poel has emerged as the clear favourite to take his second Monument victory of the season.
The unknown surrounding Van Aert is reflected in his 7/1 price, making him the third favourite at Paris-Roubaix. The Belgian is still recovering from Covid-19, with his Jumbo-Visma team claiming he won't go for the win and will instead ride for others on Sunday.
In fact, Mads Pedersen is closely priced behind Van der Poel, at just 9/2. The Danish rider has finished in the top-10 at both Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders this season, while a third-place finish in points classification at Paris-Nice suggests he is capable of storming the field. The 2019 road race world champion can surprise on his day, and Van der Poel will no doubt be wary of Pedersen.
Oddschecker's top-10 favourites for Paris-Roubaix include three Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders, with Kasper Asgreen at 16/1, Florian Sénéchal at 28/1 and Yves Lampaert at 33/1. All are potential winners, but they will most likely ride for Asgreen to help him cross the line first. He finished third at Strade Bianche earlier in the season, with his latest performance at Amstel Gold Race yielding sixth position.
For Ineos Grenadiers, who have shown some form in recent one-day races, Filippo Ganna (who hasn't logged a result at Roubaix in his two starts) comes in at 16/1 and leads the line for the British squad. Their next best-backed rider is Tour of Flanders runner-up Dylan van Baarle at 33/1, while Amstel Gold Race winner Michał Kwiatkowski is an outside shot at 40/1.
Perhaps surprisingly, dropper-post proponent Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven aren't among the top-10 favourites, though they could all be worth punting on if you're feeling brave. Odds of 50/1 are available for both of those riders. Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) has seen his odds drop from 50/1 to 28/1 this week, perhaps after his stunning solo win at Scheldeprijs just over a week ago.
PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 ODDS (WINNER - ODDSCHECKER)
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix @ 3/1
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo @ 9/2
Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma @ 7/1
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 16/1
Stefan Küng (Sui) Grouapam-FDJ @ 16/1
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma @ 16/1
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 16/1
Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 28/1
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 33/1
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers @ 40/1
All odds correct at the time of publication
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Is the Paris-Roubaix tubular dead? Why tubeless tyres are winning on the cobbles
The unique challenges of the Hell of the North place much emphasis on wheel selection. We talk to two teams and two wheel manufacturers about solving the problem that is Roubaix
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to lead Ineos Grenadiers at Paris-Roubaix
British squad announce seven man team for Hell of the North
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to lead Ineos Grenadiers at Paris-Roubaix
British squad announce seven man team for Hell of the North
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert to ride Paris-Roubaix, but in a supporting role
Jumbo-Visma rider makes his return from his Covid-enforced absence
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Peter Sagan unlikely to ride Paris-Roubaix after illness
Former winner also missed Tour of Flanders after health problems
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Zwift becomes title sponsor of Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Online fitness platform builds on deal to sponsor inaugural Tour de France Femmes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Six Of The Best Women's WorldTour races of 2021
It’s been another fabulous year of women’s racing, most which we have been able to watch, here are our six favourites
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Paris-Roubaix runner-up Florian Vermeersch posts incredible ride to Strava
The 22-year-old Belgian put in an astonishing ride on his 'Hell of the North' debut
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
A day in hell: Images from a brutal weekend at Paris-Roubaix
It was a tough day out for the hardiest of professional cyclists in Northern France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Christophe Laporte forced to use his foot as a brake before fighting on to sixth place in 'crazy' Paris-Roubaix
The Frenchman could be spotted putting his foot on his rear wheel as he navigated the muddy cobbles
By Jonny Long • Published