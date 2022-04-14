Who are the bookies' favourites to win the men's Paris-Roubaix 2022?

Paris-Roubaix is set to get underway this weekend, with some of men's cycling's biggest names and most capable cobbled riders set to battle it out for the longstanding Monument

Taking place on Sunday April 17, 'The Hell of the North' will cover 257.2km between Compiègne, northeast of Paris, and Roubaix, near the France-Belgium border. Famous for its tough terrain and cobblestones, the 2022 route features 30 sectors of pavé, adding up to 54.8 kilometres.

Most of the world's best will compete for the coveted Monument, though there likely won't be many former winners of the race competing. Last year's winner Sonny Colbrelli is still recovering from being fitted with a defibrillator, so won't take to the start line, while Peter Sagan has struggled for form this year.

With all things considered though, who are the bookies' favourites to win the 2022 edition of Paris-Roubaix?

Oddschecker shows Mathieu van der Poel as the favourite to win Paris-Roubaix, his 3/1 odds undoubtedly slashed following victory at the Tour of Flanders and a third-place finish at Milan-San Remo, his first race of the season. With Wout Van Aert's illness leading up to the race, too, Van der Poel has emerged as the clear favourite to take his second Monument victory of the season.

The unknown surrounding Van Aert is reflected in his 7/1 price, making him the third favourite at Paris-Roubaix. The Belgian is still recovering from Covid-19, with his Jumbo-Visma team claiming he won't go for the win and will instead ride for others on Sunday.

In fact, Mads Pedersen is closely priced behind Van der Poel, at just 9/2. The Danish rider has finished in the top-10 at both Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders this season, while a third-place finish in points classification at Paris-Nice suggests he is capable of storming the field. The 2019 road race world champion can surprise on his day, and Van der Poel will no doubt be wary of Pedersen.

Oddschecker's top-10 favourites for Paris-Roubaix include three Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders, with Kasper Asgreen at 16/1, Florian Sénéchal at 28/1 and Yves Lampaert at 33/1. All are potential winners, but they will most likely ride for Asgreen to help him cross the line first. He finished third at Strade Bianche earlier in the season, with his latest performance at Amstel Gold Race yielding sixth position.

For Ineos Grenadiers, who have shown some form in recent one-day races, Filippo Ganna (who hasn't logged a result at Roubaix in his two starts) comes in at 16/1 and leads the line for the British squad. Their next best-backed rider is Tour of Flanders runner-up Dylan van Baarle at 33/1, while Amstel Gold Race winner Michał Kwiatkowski is an outside shot at 40/1.

Perhaps surprisingly, dropper-post proponent Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven aren't among the top-10 favourites, though they could all be worth punting on if you're feeling brave. Odds of 50/1 are available for both of those riders. Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) has seen his odds drop from 50/1 to 28/1 this week, perhaps after his stunning solo win at Scheldeprijs just over a week ago.

PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 ODDS (WINNER - ODDSCHECKER)

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix @ 3/1

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo @ 9/2

Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma @ 7/1

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 16/1

Stefan Küng (Sui) Grouapam-FDJ @ 16/1

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma @ 16/1

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 16/1

Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 28/1

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl @ 33/1

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers @ 40/1

All odds correct at the time of publication