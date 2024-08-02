Who will be riding the Paris Olympic Games women's road race?

This weekend sees both the men's and women's road races at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Starting and finishing in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero, both men's and women's courses head south-west out of the city to take on a demanding series of hills, before heading back for the bright lights of the city of love.

The men's and women's races, held on Saturday and Sunday respectively, will see much smaller fields than many competitors will be used to in the WorldTour, with just 95 women lining up on Sunday.

The teams are small too, with a maximum four riders as opposed to seven in Grand Tours such as the Tour de France Femmes. This means the race is going to that much harder to control, even for ultra-strong nations such as the Netherlands and Belgium, who will be fielding multiple current and former world champions between them.

The fact that there are no race radios will only add to the lack of predictability, and played a huge part in the result at Tokyo, won solo by Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer – she was followed in by Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), who celebrated as she crossed the line, not knowing Kiesenhofer had already won.

Van Vleuten is now retired, but Kiesenhofer is back to defend her title at Paris. She is likely to meet a strong challenge from Belgium's Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering of the Netherlands.

The two-rider US team features Chloe Dygert, who won time trial bronze last weekend, plus Vuelta Femenina stage winner Kristen Faulkner.

A strong Great Britain team features Anna Henderson, who has already won time trial silver, plus 2012 road race silver medallist Lizzie Deignan and fast-finishing all-rounder Pfeiffer Georgi.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Medal favourite Lotte Kopecky of Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images / Luc Claessen)

Paris Olympic Games 2024 women's road race start list

Belgium

VANPACHTENBEKE Margot

VAN DE VELDE Julie

GHEKIERE Justine

KOPECKY Lotte

Netherlands

WIEBES Lorena

VAN DIJK Ellen

VOLLERING Demi

VOS Marianne

Italy

PERSICO Silvia

BALSAMO Elisa

CECCHINI Elena

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

Switzerland

ZANETTI Linda

RÜEGG Noemi

CHABBEY Elise

Great Britain

MORRIS Anna

HENDERSON Anna

GEORGI Pfeiffer

DEIGNAN Elizabeth

Poland

LACH Marta

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka

Australia

BROWN Grace

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby

HANSON Lauretta

France

LABOUS Juliette

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

BERTEAU Victoire

Germany

LIPPERT Liane

NIEDERMAIER Antonia

KOCH Franziska

Canada

BARIL Olivia

JACKSON Alison

Denmark

KOERNER Rebecca

LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

NORSGAARD Emma

United States

FAULKNER Kristen

DYGERT Chloe

Austria

SCHWEINBERGER Christina

KIESENHOFER Anna

New Zealand

CADZOW Kim

FISHER-BLACK Niamh

Spain

GARCÍA Mavi

BENITO Mireia

South Africa

MOOLMAN Ashleigh

KEEP Tiffany

Uzbekistan

KUSKOVA Yanina

ZABELINSKAYA Olga

Norway

BERG EDSETH Marte

GÅSKJENN Ingvild

Slovenia

BUJAK Eugenia

PINTAR Urška

China

TANG Xin

Individual Neutral Athletes

IVANCHENKO Alena

TSERAKH Hanna

DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara

Finland

AHTOSALO Anniina

Ukraine

BIRIUKOVA Yuliia

Thailand

SOMRAT Phetdarin

Luxembourg

MAJERUS Christine

Colombia

PATIÑO Paula

Czech Republic

KOPECKÝ Julia

Hong Kong

LEE Sze Wing

Cuba

SIERRA Arlenis

South Korea

SONG Minji

Rwanda

INGABIRE Diane

UMWAMIKAZI Djazilla

Ireland

ARMITAGE Megan

Serbia

ERIĆ Jelena

Slovakia

JENČUŠOVÁ Nora

Mauritius

HALBWACHS Aurelie

(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley

Brazil

MAGALHÃES Ana Vitória

Chile

SOTO Catalina Anais

Algeria

HOUILI Nesrine

Namibia

LOOSER Vera

Cyprus

CHRISTOFOROU Antri

Japan

YONAMINE Eri

Portugal

CAMPOS Daniela

Hungary

VAS Blanka

Latvia

CARBONARI Anastasia

Nigeria

UKPESERAYE Ese Lovina

Burkina Faso

BAMOGO Awa

Malaysia

MOHAMAD ZUBIR Nur Aisyah

Vietnam

NGUYỄN Thị Thật

Mexico

PRIETO Marcela Elizabeth

Costa Rica

MENA Milagro

United Arab Emirates

AL SAYEGH Safia

Lithuania

LELEIVYTĖ Rasa

Israel

GAFINOVITZ Rotem

Sweden

ANDERSSON Caroline

Afghanistan

HASHIMI Yulduz

HASHIMI Fariba

Refugee Olympic Team

GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam