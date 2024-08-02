Who will be riding the Paris Olympic Games women's road race?

All the teams and riders set to bid for the medals at Sunday's road race

Tokyo Olympics Women's Road Race podium (L-R) Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna Kiesenhofer, Elisa Longo Borghini
Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna Kiesenhofer and Elisa Longo Borghini on the Tokyo Olympics road race podium
(Image credit: Getty Images / Ronald Hoogendoorn)
By
published
in News

This weekend sees both the men's and women's road races at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Starting and finishing in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero, both men's and women's courses head south-west out of the city to take on a demanding series of hills, before heading back for the bright lights of the city of love.

The men's and women's races, held on Saturday and Sunday respectively, will see much smaller fields than many competitors will be used to in the WorldTour, with just 95 women lining up on Sunday.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest