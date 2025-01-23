Women’s WorldTour calendar suffers blow as important stage race axed

Tour of Scandinavia no more due to lack of interest from sponsors and host broadcasters

Riders in the Tour of Scandinavia in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The Women’s WorldTour calendar will be one race shorter in 2025 after the news that the Tour of Scandinavia will not take place this year.

The organiser of the race shared a statement on the race’s website this week confirming that the race had been cancelled and that the races' parent company, Ladies Tour of Norway AS, had been dissolved. The event had already not taken place in 2024 due to financial issues. According to the organiser the race had also received minimal support from broadcasters in Norway.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1