'You can easily lose a lot of time': Jonas Vingegaard fears a Remco Evenepoel comeback on Tour de France final day

Visma-Lease a Bike's defending champion was too powerful for the Soudal Quick-Step rider on stage 20

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

Jonas Vingegaard was denied a second stage win of the 2024 Tour de France by champion-elect Tadej Pogačar, but he did strengthen his grip on second place to Remco Evenepoel on the penultimate day of racing.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider attacked with UAE Team Emirates's Pogačar inside the final five kilometres on the Col de la Couillole, with the latter going on to win his fifth stage of the race.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

