The Selle San Marco Regale Racing saddle, which has been updated this year, has lost much of the bulk of its predecessor. A fairly substantial 20 per cent has been shaved off according to Italian manufacturer, Selle San Marco.

Despite this enthusiastic trimming, it still weighs in at the heavier end of similar saddles at 199g. While this isn’t exactly a huge weight to lug around, the £120 price point has become a fiercely contested portion of the market and with Specialized and Pro offering saddles 30 to 40g lighter, it does raise the question of value for money.

Like the Fizik Arione R5 saddle, this one includes a good length nose that enabled us to move around easily to find the ideal position, and we never felt awkwardly perched whether sat forward during an effort or back on steady climbs.

Unfortunately, we did find the Regale a little too hard for our liking. Riding out of the saddle to relieve the discomfort became something of a habit and we often experienced numbness on the turbo, too.

