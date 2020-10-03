Score 8/10 Pros Fazua's Evation system

Calm handling

Shimano GRX brakes

Cons Saddle and other spec choices Price as reviewed: £2,999.00

In tests gone by I’ve named the Canyon Endurace aluminium models fun-maxmisers and performance pushers in their own rights. For bikes that have typically been considered “entry level” or “enthusiast” they’ve proven themselves hugely versatile.

Now Canyon looks to take that versatility further by endowing the bike with a Fazua battery and motor.

Canyon Endurace:ON 7.0 Frame and geometry

In my mind, it makes total find sense that Canyon would choose this range of bikes to be its first drop bar electric road bikes. Whereas other brands focussed on top end carbon fibre models, Canyon has chosen its popular all rounder, a bike whose remit firmly states its more about fun and leisure than busting KOMs.

While the bike shares the same ‘sport’ geometry as the existing Endurace range there are a few tweaks that make the new Endurace:ON7.0 more relaxed still. It features a moderately higher stack to ease the rider into a more upright position and although the reach is longer it’s partnered to a shorter stem.

Much like the analog version of the Endurace, the electric model offers calm and collected handling. On descents the bike’s extra heft picks up speed quickly but it felt very stable on the straights. The higher stack puts you in a more commanding position, and takes the strain off your shoulders and back.

Black Pepper performance update

Canyon has opted for a Fazua Evation system in the Canyon Endurace:ON over the more powerful Shimano Steps system used in its mountain biking range.

The Fazua system offers a maximum of 250w of additional assistance in Rocket mode and its 250Wh battery is a smaller in capacity than the larger Shimano Steps models. It’s an altogether neater package than either the Bosch or Shimano options, and while it’s still a mid-mounted solution the Evation drive system houses both the motor and the battery in the bike’s down tube, removing the need for a bulky bottom bracket.

Of course, a bike’s looks are only half the story and far more important is how well integrated the battery and motor are into the bike as well as its ride feel. As the drop bar e-road bike market grows, the impact of the motor and battery on the quality of bike’s ride comes under ever greater scrutiny. Fazua’s ‘Black Pepper’ performance update has sought to address this, delivering its power at cadences between 50 and 120rpm, allowing it to feel more natural.

As with all Fazua systems, there are three different assistance modes: Breeze, River and Rocket, delivering 100, 210 or 250 watts of assistance respectively. There’s also “off” mode, where no assistance is delivered at all. Switching between the modes requires a tap on the Fazua pad on the bike’s downtube. It’d be convenient to have a bar mounted remote (which is available via Fazua) or have the touch pad on the top tube, as used on the Specialized Creo.

According to Canyon, a full charge will allow 90kms of range from the battery if you only ride in Breeze mode. In my tests I typically managed to use 2/5 of the battery over 60kms or so, usually riding in breeze mode with only occasional stints in the more spirited Rocket mode.

The battery is removable and is secured in the downtube by lock and key. It makes for easier charging as you can just remove the battery rather than lug the whole bike indoors.

Canyon Endurace: ON Specification

Although an e-road bike, the Endurace uses Shimano’s gravel GRX groupset, which partners an extra wide 11-42 cassette with a single 48t front chain ring. It’s a suitably wide spread of gears anyway and when partnered with the assistance of the motor I didn’t find myself longing for a second chain ring on the front.

The Shimano GRX brakes are simply superb. The wide levers give you plenty to hold on to and the pivot point of the lever allows you controlled braking even from the tops. It’s good to see Canyon speccing 160mm rotors, too.

Unfortunately, I can’t extend the compliments to the Iridium Fitness saddle. Its long, curved profile had me shifting around over the duration of my rides, never quite able to find the perfect resting position.

A bit of zip could certainly be added to the bike’s ride above 25km/h by upgrading the lacklustre Alex Rims wheelset. Fortunately, on the downhills the bike’s added weight allows it to pick up and hold momentum. The wide Schwalbe E-One tyre offered a decent compromise between durability, grip and comfort – especially when run at lower pressures. There’s clearance for wider tyres, too and it has been tempting over my testing to take the bike off road. It’s suitable to quick darts down a gravel path, but for more serious off road riding there’s always the Canyon Grail: ON.

Canyon Endurace: ON 7.0 Ride

In my testing I found I mostly stuck to Breeze mode, not because I was trying to conserve battery but because it felt much more natural.

I found a fondness for riding the Endurace on my recovery rides, typically on the Sunday after a hard 100+kms the day before. Breeze mode’s gentle assistance was enough to make getting out the door bearable but also spin my legs and work out the aches and pains of the previous day’s rides. Dipping into Rocket mode saw the bike accelerate, although the Fazua system has less torque than systems like Bosch, which is why it feels more natural.

When not recovering, though, the Endurace came up against the same issue as all other road e-bikes I’ve tested: I ride above the 25km/h limit. Although there’s only limited resistance from the cranks when you do cross this threshold you notice the bike’s extra heft. It’s tiring enough that I wanted to sit just below the 25km/h limit, even on the flat. If you’re likely to ride below this pace regardless, it won’t be an issue.

Canyon Endurace:ON 7.0 Value

At £2999, Canyon’s Endurace: ON sits at the value end of the e-bike market, which says a lot about the electric bike market and the cost of the technology right now. That being said, it is possible to pick up a carbon fibre electric road bike from Ribble which uses an eBikemotion system for around the same price point.

Verdict A comfortable and versatile electric bike that would suit those looking for a bit of extra assistance when stretching their legs.

Details

Size tested: Large

Weight: 15kg

Frame: Canyon Endurace:ON 7.0

Fork: CANYON FK0074 CF DISC

Motor: Fazua Evation 1.0

Battery: Fazua Evation 1.0 250 Wh

Rear derailleur: Shimano GRX RX812 GS

Cassette: Shimano SLX M7000 11-42 11s

Cranks : Samox EC38 48T

Chain : KMC X11-93

Shifters/brakes: Shimano RX600

Wheels: Alexrims RXD5C

Tyres: Schwalbe E-One Evolution

Handlebar: Canyon H17 Ergobar AL

Stem: Canyon V15

