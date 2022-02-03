Tubilto’s updated range includes inner tubes designed for the rigours of city and cycle touring use. Thanks to their robust TPU construction, Tubolito claims that the tubes are unpuncturable.

This is at least backed up by a one-year warranty against punctures. If you ride over glass and prick the tube, or if you hit a curb square-on and get a pinch flat, Tubolito will send out a replacement. Naturally, the policy doesn’t cover tubes that have been improperly mounted or if the tyres have been run at too low a pressure.

The construction: Tubolito X-Tubo-City/Tour review

TPU inner tubes are claimed to have a much better strength to weight ratio than a standard set of butyl inner tubes, giving a range of options for their application.

It's possible to make a tube which is just as strong as a classic butyl one, but in a much, much smaller and lighter package. Or, as is the case with the Tubolito City/Tour inner tubes, that balance can be tweaked heavily in favour of strength.

Once inflated and deflated, like all tubes, it's hard to fold them up small again... (Image credit: Future)

Thanks to the properties of TPU, the City/Tour inner tubes still manage to be lighter and pack a little smaller than a standard butyl tube – even though they are strong enough for Tubolito to place a one-year warranty on their puncture resistance.

Unlike some of the other, thinner inner tubes in Tubolito’s range, the City/Tour is strong enough to cope with the heat generated from rim brakes and are not disc brake specific. They come in just one size, 700c, and for tyres between 30 and 50mm. There’s also a Schrader valve option too, should you require it.

The ride

Reasonably assessing the puncture resistance of an inner tube – or tyre – is a tough one. Taking a batch of tubes to a lab and testing to see how much force is required to pierce the tube will carry you a certain amount. But being such a controlled environment, there’ll still always be the question of how they perform in the real world.

But in the real world, there’ll always be that counterfactual element of doubt for any particular puncture. Yes, this rusty nail might have caused a flat, but would it have gotten through any tyre or inner tube?

Looking at the rate of incident of punctures across a large group would help to manage those questions. But equipping 1,000 people with these tubes and sending them about their business would be somewhat beyond the scope of this review.

So, with all of that in mind, I set up these tubes and put them to use.

(Image credit: Future)

In Tubolito’s imagery, the tubes are set up with a pair of Schwalbe Marathon tyres. It might hit the aesthetic of town use head on, but it’s hardly championing the merits of the City/Tour tubes. After all, I’ve used the same set of Schwalbe marathons on my commuter bike (with butyl inner tubes) for years and have only had one puncture – and that was from a vicious rusty nail.

Given that in the wording of the warranty there’s no stipulation of the model of tyres you should be using – the emphasis is on these tubes themselves being puncture-proof after all - I set them up with a pair of Schwalbe G-One Ultra-Bite gravel tyres and took them out on the roads and trails.

This might not count as city-use, but the fire-roads and trails I’ve been down certainly fall into what I’d ride when touring. Essentially it’s terrain that Schwalbe's Marathon Mondial touring tyres were designed for.

Anyway, in my experience rocks are less testing than shards of broken glass and, as I’m no longer commuting daily, it meant that I was able to put in more kilometres per week on the tubes.

After about 8 rides, I got a puncture.

There wasn’t anything particularly testing about that ride, no thorn bushes or botched bunny hops over gullies. It was just a standard gravel ride across the fire roads of St Gwynno Forest. Fortunately, it was quite a slow puncture, so I was able to top it up with air and made it home without going through the hassle of any trailside repairs.

(Image credit: Future)

In fairness, eight rides and only one puncture is a lot better than I used to get 'gravel' riding on a cross-country mountain bike over a decade ago – back then I would average one puncture a ride. That said, since the advent of tubeless, the bar has been raised significantly.

I’ve never punctured those Schwalbe Ultra-Bite tyres when set up with sealant – with the City/Tour tyres claiming to be puncture proof, flatting after that many rides isn’t very encouraging.

Value

At £22.99 / $29.90, Tubolito’s City/Tour inner tubes are an expensive proposition. Branded Continental inner tubes cost around £6.99 / $8.40, while cheaper tubes can be bought for £2.99 / $3.49.

Perhaps the most relevant comparison is between the City/Tour tubes and a Schwalbe Marathon touring tyre. There are many different models, but the Schwalbe Marathon Plus Smartguard Rigid Road Tyre comes in at £41.49 / $51.68.

If the City/Tour tubes were unpuncturable, then they would be a great, low cost alternative to a dedicated City/Touring tyre. However, as they’ve proved less so, it would be less hassle – and potentially less expensive in the long run – just to get the better tyres.

Verdict

With a one-year warranty, Tubolito is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to the puncture resistance of the City/Tour inner tubes. Considering the material qualities of TPU, doubling down on their strength is a very good idea.

But still, after around eight rides I did end up with a puncture. It’s still better than what I’d expect from a butyl inner tube, considering the tyres and the terrain. But it is still not as good as a robust tyre, such as a Schwalbe Marathon, paired with a butyl inner tube.

Specs