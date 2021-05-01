Following the Rio Games he married his partner and GB team mate Laura Kenny (nee Trott) and the pair had their first child together in August 2017. Kenny had flirted with retirement after Rio but returned to racing in January 2018 and was quickly back to medal winning form at the world championships in Apeldoorn the following month.

Kenny, very much a product of the British Cycling talent pathway, won three golds at the junior European track championships in 2006 and then repeated the feat to take three golds at the junior track world championships in the same year.

Just two years later he leapt to prominance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of the gold medal-winning team sprint squad and also claimed a silver medal behind triple gold-medallist Chris Hoy in the individual sprint. At the age of just 20, he was the second best sprinter in the world

In January 2012, Kenny was awarded the 2011 world track sprint title after Frenchman Grégory Baugé was stripped of the win by the UCI due to an anti-doping infringement. But throughout his career, world titles have largely eluded him. His ability to hit peak form which sees him leap above his international rivals once every four years famously frustrated Baugé at the London Olympics when the Frenchman started questioning Kenny in the post race press conference.

Date of birth: 23/03/1988

From: Bolton, Great Britain

Discipline: Track sprint

With six Olympic gold medals under his belt, Jason Kenny could become Great Britain's most successful Olympian if he wins more at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. He dominated the track events in Rio 2016, winning golds in the team sprint, sprint and keirin. This brought his tally up to six adding to the two from London and one from Beijing (where he also won a silver).