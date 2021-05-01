Jason Kenny
Following the Rio Games he married his partner and GB team mate Laura Kenny (nee Trott) and the pair had their first child together in August 2017. Kenny had flirted with retirement after Rio but returned to racing in January 2018 and was quickly back to medal winning form at the world championships in Apeldoorn the following month.
Kenny, very much a product of the British Cycling talent pathway, won three golds at the junior European track championships in 2006 and then repeated the feat to take three golds at the junior track world championships in the same year.
Just two years later he leapt to prominance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of the gold medal-winning team sprint squad and also claimed a silver medal behind triple gold-medallist Chris Hoy in the individual sprint. At the age of just 20, he was the second best sprinter in the world
In January 2012, Kenny was awarded the 2011 world track sprint title after Frenchman Grégory Baugé was stripped of the win by the UCI due to an anti-doping infringement. But throughout his career, world titles have largely eluded him. His ability to hit peak form which sees him leap above his international rivals once every four years famously frustrated Baugé at the London Olympics when the Frenchman started questioning Kenny in the post race press conference.
Date of birth: 23/03/1988
From: Bolton, Great Britain
Discipline: Track sprint
With six Olympic gold medals under his belt, Jason Kenny could become Great Britain's most successful Olympian if he wins more at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. He dominated the track events in Rio 2016, winning golds in the team sprint, sprint and keirin. This brought his tally up to six adding to the two from London and one from Beijing (where he also won a silver).
Latest
Laura Kenny can take British Olympic medal record, says husband Jason
Some GB cyclists have recently returned to the Manchester velodrome as preparations continue for the Tokyo Olympics
British sprinters back on podium to usher in a new era
The British men won their first team sprint medal in seven years at the track worlds in Apeldoorn, boasting a strength in depth that bodes well for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beyond.
By Simon Richardson •
Jason Kenny makes successful track return at Revolution (gallery)
Olympic champion Jason Kenny made his competitive return to Manchester velodrome on Saturday for the Revolution track meeting, coming up against old sprint rival Gregory Bauge
By Nigel Wynn •
Jason Kenny reveals how riding sportives and a cyclocross race rekindled his love of cycling
Great Britain Olympic star Jason Kenny took a long break from cycling after the Rio 2016 Olympics – but now he's ready to get back on track
By Nigel Wynn •
Can Jason Kenny become the most successful British Olympian of all time?
Jason Kenny is within touching distance of history and becoming the most successful British Olympian of all time if he continues his run of success at Tokyo 2020
By Richard Windsor •
Jason Kenny begins build-up to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Revolution Series
The six-time gold medallist will compete in the final round of the Revolution Series in Manchester
By Richard Windsor •
Jason Kenny named in Great Britain squad despite retirement speculation
Jason and Laura Kenny are two of 87 athletes who will be supported by British Cycling until the next Olympics, despite speculation that Jason could retire.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Laura Kenny announces she's expecting with cryptic Instagram post
Picture of two adult bikes with a kids bikes speaks louder than words
By Richard Windsor •
Laura and Jason Kenny awarded CBEs in New Year's Honours list
Laura and Jason Kenny top the list of cyclists given gongs in the New Year's Honours list, with the couple both awarded CBEs for their Olympic success.
By Henry Robertshaw •
Laura and Jason Kenny named in BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist
Four cyclists have been named on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist, with Laura and Jason Kenny joined by Sarah Storey and Kadeena Cox.
By Henry Robertshaw •