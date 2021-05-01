Steven Kruijswijk
2017 was a year of poor form for the Dutchman. He competed at both the Giro and Vuelta. He abandoned the Giro due to illness and finished 9th at the Vuelta.
Kruijswijk has been battling with the Giro d’Italia since sneaking into the top 20 on General Classification, in eighteenth place in 2010.
In 2014, he won the Arctic Race of Norway, but did not complete the Grand Tour.
For the first time in his career, 2019 saw him reach the podium of a grand tour. He finished 3rd overall at the TdF, 1-31 behind Egan Bernal.
Determined to continue, Kruijskijk embarked upon stage 20, where he dropped back to fourth overall – maintaining the position on General Classification.
The Dutch rider performed particularly well in the second half of the race. At the finish of stage 16, he was second to Mikel Landa. His accumulated results there saw him come seventh overall, just under eleven minutes behind eventual winner Alberto Contrador.
However – on stage 19 he hit the deck when chasing an attack from Esteban Chaves and Vincenzo Nibali. He finished the stage, but two broken ribs meant the ride to the line was a struggle and he finished five minutes behind Nibali and four in arrears of Chaves.
The next day, he was second again over a mountainous time trial, increasing his lead by two minutes. A third second place on stage 16 gave Kruijskwijk a lead of more than three minutes – giving him plenty of reason to drive for the overall.
Aiming to better his result in the 2016 edition, Kruijswijk took hold of the pink jersey after stage 14, having finished second on the queen stage from Palmanova to Cividale del Friuli.
In 2015, Kruijswijk had another pop at the Giro – this time a designated team leader for Team LottoNL-Jumbo.
2018 saw greater form return and he finished 5th overall. He was visible throughout the race and won the combativity award on stage 12. He backed up this strong ride with a 4th overall at the Vuelta.
The young rider was considered a Giro d'Italia GC contender - and one who could upset the big favourites on the start list of the 2017 edition. However, he eventually abandoned before the penultimate stage, citing stomach problems as the cause of his difficulties.
The following year, in 2011, he upped his game to eighth overall – but didn’t make another appearance at the Italian stage race until 2013 where he came in as rider 26 on GC.
Nationality: Dutch
Date of birth: June 7 1987
Weight: 66kg
Height: 178cm
Team: Jumbo-Visma
Twitter: @s_kruijswijk
Steven Kruijswijk is a Dutch road cyclist who began riding for the Rabobank Development Team in 2007. He showed early potential, winning the Under 23 title in the Dutch National Road Race in 2009.
Latest
Jumbo-Visma second team to pull out of Giro d'Italia due to coronavirus
Jumbo-Visma is the second team with pull out of the Giro d'Italia due to coronavirus.
Steven Kruijswijk pulls out of Giro d’Italia after testing positive for coronavirus
Steven Kruijswijk has abandoned the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for coronavirus on the first rest day.
Steven Kruijswijk forced to miss Tour de France
Jumbo-Visma’s attempts to overthrow Team Ineos at the Tour de France have taken a blow as Steven Kruijswijk will be forced to miss the race due to injury.
Daring to dream: How Jumbo Visma built their Tour challenge
Dutch national championships could be held abroad to attract stars like Tom Dumoulin
The Dutch national championships could be taken abroad in the hopes of attracting superstars like Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk.
Simon Yates ‘very wary’ of Steven Kruijswijk as rival takes podium spot after Vuelta a España 2018 time trial
Vuelta a España leader Simon Yates says he is “very wary” of rival Steven Kruijswijk heading into the final mountain stages of the race.
Strava stats show the effort behind Steven Kruijswijk's Tour de France stage 12 breakaway heartbreak
Steven Kruijswijk put in a heroic ride on stage 12 of the Tour de France, going solo with more than 70km to go, but being caught in the final kilometres.
GC contenders hit the deck at Giro d'Italia after Fernando Gaviria misjudges corner
Steven Kruijswijk and Ilnur Zakarin were two of a number of riders to crash on stage four of the Giro d'Italia after race leader Gaviria misjudged a corner.
Why Steven Kruijswijk could be the rider to upset the big Giro d’Italia favourites
The Dutchman reflects on the disastrous crash that cost him Giro victory last year, and says he's determined to make amends
Twitter reacts to Steven Kruijswijk’s bollard crash at the Vuelta a España
Steven Kruijswijk broke his collarbone when he crashed into a bollard at the side of the road in the closing kilometres of stage five of the Vuelta a España
