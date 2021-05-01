2017 was a year of poor form for the Dutchman. He competed at both the Giro and Vuelta. He abandoned the Giro due to illness and finished 9th at the Vuelta.

Steven Kruijswijk on stage fifteen of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Kruijswijk has been battling with the Giro d’Italia since sneaking into the top 20 on General Classification, in eighteenth place in 2010.

In 2014, he won the Arctic Race of Norway, but did not complete the Grand Tour.

For the first time in his career, 2019 saw him reach the podium of a grand tour. He finished 3rd overall at the TdF, 1-31 behind Egan Bernal.

Determined to continue, Kruijskijk embarked upon stage 20, where he dropped back to fourth overall – maintaining the position on General Classification.

The Dutch rider performed particularly well in the second half of the race. At the finish of stage 16, he was second to Mikel Landa. His accumulated results there saw him come seventh overall, just under eleven minutes behind eventual winner Alberto Contrador.

However – on stage 19 he hit the deck when chasing an attack from Esteban Chaves and Vincenzo Nibali. He finished the stage, but two broken ribs meant the ride to the line was a struggle and he finished five minutes behind Nibali and four in arrears of Chaves.

The next day, he was second again over a mountainous time trial, increasing his lead by two minutes. A third second place on stage 16 gave Kruijskwijk a lead of more than three minutes – giving him plenty of reason to drive for the overall.

Aiming to better his result in the 2016 edition, Kruijswijk took hold of the pink jersey after stage 14, having finished second on the queen stage from Palmanova to Cividale del Friuli.

In 2015, Kruijswijk had another pop at the Giro – this time a designated team leader for Team LottoNL-Jumbo.

2018 saw greater form return and he finished 5th overall. He was visible throughout the race and won the combativity award on stage 12. He backed up this strong ride with a 4th overall at the Vuelta.

The young rider was considered a Giro d'Italia GC contender - and one who could upset the big favourites on the start list of the 2017 edition. However, he eventually abandoned before the penultimate stage, citing stomach problems as the cause of his difficulties.

The following year, in 2011, he upped his game to eighth overall – but didn’t make another appearance at the Italian stage race until 2013 where he came in as rider 26 on GC.

Nationality: Dutch

Date of birth: June 7 1987

Weight: 66kg

Height: 178cm

Team: Jumbo-Visma

Twitter: @s_kruijswijk

Steven Kruijswijk is a Dutch road cyclist who began riding for the Rabobank Development Team in 2007. He showed early potential, winning the Under 23 title in the Dutch National Road Race in 2009.