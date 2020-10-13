Steven Kruijswijk pulls out of Giro d’Italia after testing positive for coronavirus 

Steven Kruijswijk has abandoned the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for coronavirus on the first rest day.

Jumbo-Visma rider Kruijswijk is the second pre-race favourite forced to abandon the Italian Grand Tour after catching Covid-19, following the departure of Simon Yates after stage seen.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

All riders and team staff at the Giro d’Italia were tested for coronavirus on the first rest day on Monday (October 12), with the UCI and race organiser RCS announcing the following morning that two riders had tested positive – one from Jumbo-Visma and one from Sunweb.

Jumbo-Visma have confirmed Kruijswijk is their rider with coronavirus, but the Sunweb rider has not yet been named.

Kruijswijk, who sat 11th overall at 1-24 off the race lead heading into the rest day, said: “Within the team we take a lot of measures to avoid contamination. And I just feel fit. I can’t believe I got it. It is a very big disappointment to get this news. It is a pity that I have to leave the Giro this way.”

A statement from Jumbo said: “Steven Kruijswijk will not appear at the start of the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Dutch leader of Team Jumbo-Visma tested positive on Covid-19 on the rest day. As a result, he has to leave the race.

“Kruijswijk has no complaints or symptoms and he was very motivated to win this Giro d’Italia. He received the news of his positive test this morning. The other riders and staff members of Team Jumbo-Visma tested negative twice and may continue the Giro d’Italia.

Simon Yates’s Mitchelton-Scott team have also announced they are leaving the race after four staff members tested positive.

The UCI and RCS said six members of staff at the race has contracted coronavirus – four from Mitchelton, one from AG2R La Mondiale and one from Ineos Grenadiers.

Those who have been tested positive have been left in the care of their team’s doctors to undergo isolation.