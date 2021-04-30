Tinkoff
Sagan is still a star on the ascendancy. Although he is yet to claim a win in a Monument, his 2015 World Championship road race victory has significantly elevated his status.
The Russian Tinkoff team has a long history in professional cycling, which can be traced back to the Danish Home-Jack & Jones team founded in 1998.
Aside from its current incarnation, the squad is probably best remembered as CSC, under the ownership of former pro cyclist Bjarne Riis who shaped and managed the team until his departure two years after the squad was bought by Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov for the 2015 season.
Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan are the WorldTour squad's current star riders. Contador has established himself as the leading Grand Tour rider of his generation, counting seven three-week stage race victories in his palmares. Rumour has it that 2016 may be the Spaniard's last season, so the team will have to seek out a new Grand Tour contender.
Latest
'Cycling needs someone like Oleg Tinkov with a bit of personality. He will be missed'
Adam Blythe says cycling will miss Oleg Tinkov who is pulling his sponsorship from the sport
Oleg Tinkov and Bjarne Riis in war of words over the way Tinkoff team was run
As the Tinkoff team comes to an end, Bjarne Riis and Oleg Tinkov continue to disagree over the way the squad was run
By Gregor Brown •
Tinkoff unveil yet another new kit for their final ever race
Harking back to their Tinkoff Credit Systems days, the Russian team unveil their billionth new kit in their history for the Abu Dhabi Tour
By Stuart Clarke •
Sean Yates: ‘I don’t think I’ll be on a WorldTour team in 2017'
British sports director and former pro Sean Yates may have to leave the WorldTour when the Tinkoff team ends in December
By Gregor Brown •
Alberto Contador admits his Vuelta a España chances are almost over
Sitting almost three minutes down on race leader Nairo Quintana, Tinkoff's Alberto Contador admits he's a long way from winning the race
By Gregor Brown •
Alberto Contador fighting to stay in Vuelta a España contention
Alberto Contador admits he can't afford to lose any more time if he's to have a chance of winning a fourth Vuelta a España title
By Gregor Brown •
Alberto Contador: 'My heart rate was at 200'
Alberto Contador says he couldn't follow the pace of the leading riders on the steep summit finish to stage three of the Vuelta a España
By Gregor Brown •
'Adam Blythe has shown when he’s on a good day he can out sprint the fastest'
Adam Blythe leads Tinkoff in the Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday looking for his win in the British champion stripes
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
Peter Sagan 'proud and ready' for Olympic mountain bike race
Road race world champion Peter Sagan returns to his off-road roots, contesting the cross-country mountain bike event in Rio 2016
By Nigel Wynn •
Oleg Tinkov seems to confirm Peter Sagan's move to Bora-Argon 18
Oleg Tinkov lets slip to ITV that Peter Sagan is on his way to Bora-Argon 18 for the 2017 season, with the Germans even giving him a pay rise
By Stuart Clarke •