Sagan is still a star on the ascendancy. Although he is yet to claim a win in a Monument, his 2015 World Championship road race victory has significantly elevated his status.

The Russian Tinkoff team has a long history in professional cycling, which can be traced back to the Danish Home-Jack & Jones team founded in 1998.

Aside from its current incarnation, the squad is probably best remembered as CSC, under the ownership of former pro cyclist Bjarne Riis who shaped and managed the team until his departure two years after the squad was bought by Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov for the 2015 season.

Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan are the WorldTour squad's current star riders. Contador has established himself as the leading Grand Tour rider of his generation, counting seven three-week stage race victories in his palmares. Rumour has it that 2016 may be the Spaniard's last season, so the team will have to seek out a new Grand Tour contender.