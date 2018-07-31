Pro bikes: John Degenkolb’s Trek Madone SLR Disc

Brand new for the 2018 Tour de France, the Trek Madone SLR Disc was launched one day before the start of the Tour de France. It’s an update of Trek’s aero bike with the biggest additions being the IsoSpeed Decoupler and disc brakes.

The Decoupler allows each rider to fine tune the bike’s riding characteristics to their preferred level of comfort – interestingly, John Degenkolb didn’t have his set to full stiffness, but rather at a slightly softer setting; around 17% more compliance to be precise. The Trek-Segafredo team were the only team to ride solely aboard disc brakes at the 2018 Tour de France.

The bike comes equipped with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, complete with sprint shifters on the handlebar and the Japanese brand’s Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter. Degenkolb opted to run a 54/42 chainset at the front and an 11-28 cassette out on the rear.

Sizing-wise, Degenkolb rides a 54cm frame with a 130mm stem and 400mm bars. Unlike last year, this bar has a two piece design so the rise of the bar can be altered. His saddle height is 73cm high and he uses 172.5cm cranks.

Following what had been a tough final year at Giant-Alpecin in 2017 following his horror crash in 2016, Degenkolb joined Trek-Segafredo to refresh his career. He came good on the tough cobbled stage nine of the Tour de France when he rode away from the breakaway to secure victory.