Pro bikes: Peter Sagan’s S-Works Tarmac Ultralight (video)

New for 2017, here is the Specialized S-Works Tarmac of Peter Sagan, a black version of which he used to win the World Championships in Bergen in September. The bike is actually one of the few Ultralight models that were made, so named because of how skimpy they were on the scales.

Its weight is all down to that stunning paint job. Not only beautiful, it also only adds as little as 10g to the frame’s weight. In fact the whole bike is so light that the Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics actually had to add a little weight to the bike to get it within the UCI’s limit – despite its 50mm Roval CLX50 wheels.

Elsewhere, the bike runs Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset from top to bottom, with 53/39 chain rings and 11×28 cassette. Inside the chainrings, Sagan runs a 4iiii power meter and his cranks are 172.5mm long.

The new Tarmac comes with a renewed focus on aerodynamics, and to match this Sagan runs a 42cm Specialized Aerofly bar. Connected to this is a blacked out 140mm Zipp SL stem which actually contradicts his sponsor contacts.

Really he should be using one from the team sponsor Pro components. Presumably, he favours the stiffness of the Zipp model when he’s putting down the power.