Gifts for cyclists: what to buy the cyclist who has everything

Buying gifts for cyclists can be tricky – many riders appear to have one (or two) of absolutely everything – but there’s always a newest, latest version out there that will light up their faces brighter than that 1000 lumen USB rechargeable device you got them last Christmas.

To help you navigate one of the busiest retail spaces in the business, we’ve put together a list of some of the best gifts for cyclists – ideal for birthdays, Christmas, and ‘just because I felt like it’ occasions.

Commuter Javapress

Coffee and cyclists are intrinsically linked – and for those who simply can’t be without a brew, there’s the Commuter Javapress which is designed for on-the-go use. There’s no plunger, and it’s spill safe, with a sealable top to keep the contents hot.

RideStrong

A strong core can make a dramatic difference to a cyclist’s performance – cutting down the chance of injury and providing a much greater base for power output.

In this book, JoMcRae provides advice on how to plan strength training into an annual training schedule and details a host of strength training and conditioning exercises that can benefit cyclists.

Cycling Weekly subscription

A Cycling Weekly subscription can provide a rider with news, fitness and training advice as well as insightful features and interviews, every single week. You can set up a subscription to the print mag for as little as £8.17 or get an iPad/iPhone subscription from £6.83.

Check out the Cycling Weekly magazine subscription options here.

Strava Premium membership

Strava is the cyclist’s social media platform – displaying rides and allowing riders to chase Strava segment success which is rewarded by Kudos from followers.

With Strava Premium, the tool moves from being a ride sharing and evaluation tool to a training aid, with advanced analytics and personalised coaching. You can upgrade your favourite cyclists account for just £44.99 a year – find out more here.

Sportive entry

Sportive events – mass participation organised rides – can provide inspiration and motivation for cyclists who might otherwise be inclined to put the bike away over the winter months.

UKCE organises sportives across the country, with events taking place 12 months a year. There’s a selection of distances available, and entry starts from just over £20, with most at £35 – whilst kids ride for free. See upcoming events here.

Blaze Laserlight

The Blaze Laserlight was designed by Emily Brooke and launched via Kickstarter in 2012. It provides a 300 lumen beam – enough to see the road in front – and displays the image of a bicycle on the tarmac to warn other road users of a cyclists presence.

If this one isn’t quite right, there are more bike lights worth your consideration here.

Effetto Mariposa GiustaForza torque wrench

A torque wrench is an item which can see heavy use by a home mechanic. Bolts need to be tightened to the correct torque to ensure that they’re tight enough, but not so tight that they place too much stress on a component, potentially causing it to snap.

We love the Effetto Mariposa set – which can be used to tighten bolts to any measure between 3 and 15 Nm, adjusting in increments of 0.4 Nm. If it’s not quite what you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up more cyclist’s torque wrench options here.

Hipok Airlok indoor wall storage unit

The Hiplok Airlok is a secure anchor with a hardened steel lockable post which ensures the bike stays put – but it’s coated in coloured plastic and is designed to be fixed to the wall – turning the bike into a piece of art in the home.

If it’s not quite right, there are plenty more bike storage options here.

Tacx Satori Smart turbo trainer

Traditional turbo trainers can be obtained for under £100 – but Smart turbo trainers, which connect to training software and can recreate the elevation of an outdoor route, are the new big deal and can cost upward of £500.

The Tacx Satoria Smart Turbo Trainer offers a happy compromise – it’s a standard magnetic turbo trainer but wirelessly reads speed, cadence and power and is compatible with programs like indoor cycling game Zwift.

Sea Sucker bike rack

Know a cyclist who is always travelling with a bike?

The SeaSucker bike rack attaches via very strong suction pads. It removes the need for permanent fixings, takes minutes to attach and is compatible with any car – read our full review here.

Garmin Edge 1030

A cycling computer is a cyclist’s best friend (on a ride..) – and the Garmin Edge 1030 is the newest option on the market. The Edge 1030 comes with the Garmin Cycle Map, which offers turn-by-turn navigation and warnings to alert you to features like sharp bends.

There’s a new feature called ‘Trendline’ which identifies popular cycling routes using data from Garmin Connect, and can present a selection of rides to follow. When paired with a smartphone, there’s also rider to rider communication. All this, and of course distance, speed, elevation and connectivity to heart rate and power meters.

We’ll keep updating this page with new gifts – let us know in the comments if you’re a cyclist who has received a gift you think should be included…