Bradley Wiggins’s luxury motorhome goes up for auction

Multiple Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins is selling his unique motorhome

If you want to get your hands on a unique piece of cycling history or just want a camper van emblazoned in Union Flags, then Bradley Wiggins has put his personalised motorhome up for auction.

The Mercedes camper was bought by the multiple Olympic champion in 2014 and will come up for auction by British Car Auctions in Blackbushe, Camberley, Surrey on September 21.

According to BCA the specifications are as follows: “The coachbuilt Sporthome by McLaren is based on a long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 316 2.1 with manual transmission.

“It was commissioned by Sir Bradley in 2014 and while finished in white, has been vinyl wrapped in Team Wiggins colours of blue with chromed wing mirrors and bull bar and eight-spoke alloy wheels. It has covered 5,500 miles.”

The van (which you can see much more of here) is fully decked out in a patriotic colour scheme, with red, white, and blue leather seats and a tasteful Union Flag wrap on the dashboard.

“The driver’s area has two leather seats and a custom GB dashboard with integrated Kenwood satellite navigation and CD unit,” says BCA. “The vehicle is fitted with privacy blinds throughout for overnight stays and there is air conditioning throughout.”

Of course there’s also plenty of space in the back for bikes and kit, a workshop area, plus a bed, shower, and small cooking area for when you mess up the pre-race hotel booking.

Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be any means to attach boats to the roof, so maybe Wiggins is upgrading to more suitable transportation for his shot at rowing glory.