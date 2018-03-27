Inside Lance’s mansion: Six-bedroom home of Lance Armstrong on the market for $7.5 million (photos)

There's one very unusual kitchen utensil

If you’re in the market for a palatial mansion close to the centre of Austin, Texas with previous owners including a former professional cyclist with seven Tour de France “wins” wiped from his name, then we’ve got just the property for you…

That’s because the house of none other than Lance Armstrong has been put onto the market for $7.5 million (£5.3 million), a pretty reasonable price when you consider that he first attempted to sell it in 2016 for $8.25 million.

Built in 1924, the six-bedroom house is located in one of the most affluent areas of the Texas state capital, and is described by the estate agent on the listing as “a fantastic blend of original charm, modern amenities and timeless design”.

As you would expect for such a property, the house includes nearly half an acre of ground including a sizeable swimming pool. There is also a good-sized and, by the looks of the photos below, well-stocked wine cellar, while the kitchen features one interesting piece of equipment located above the oven…

The main bedroom suite also features separate his and hers bathrooms, while the backyard also includes a pool house with bathroom and kitchenette.

The security is also good, with the house being described as being situated in a “gated estate is meticulously landscaped for privacy”.

Armstrong moved into the house in 2013 after selling a 1.7-acre estate in the Camp Mabry area of Austin and another large property in the Lake Austin area to the north-west of the city in 2013.

Since the extent of his doping was revealed in 2012, Armstrong has been fighting a number of legal cases including a $100 million lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice and Armstrong’s former team-mate Lance Armstrong.

The trial for that case is due to take place in May, with Armstrong accused of having defrauded the government out of funds as he and other members of the US Postal team used performance-enhancing drugs.