Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018: all you need to know

List of riders and teams taking part in the 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday, February 24 - plus previous winners and what to expect from the first cobbled classic of the year

The 2018 cobbled classics kick off on Saturday, February 24, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.

The organisers – Flanders Classics – promote a men’s and women’s race on the same day, the routes being 197km and 121km respectively.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 route

This year, the race will finish in the town of Ninove, which hosted the finish of the Tour of Flanders until 2011, as opposed to its previous finish in Ghent.

The organisers – Flanders Classics – which also organises the Tour of Flanders, will be able to mirror the final 60m of the Tour of Flanders, and the race will therefore feature the Muur Van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg in  the final 15km.
The route features thirteen ‘hellingen’ (climbs), three of which are on cobbles – and the intensity gradually increases. The final two ‘walls’, 26km from the finish, are the Wall of Geraardsbergen (475 metres, 9.3%, max 19.8%) and the cobbled Borberg (980m, 5.8%, max 11%). Following the Borberg, there will be a final 12km to go before the line.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 start list

As a UCI WorldTour event, all eighteen UCI WorldTour men’s teams are invited.

The women’s race does not feature in the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

BMC Racing (USA)
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
Quick-Step Floors (Bel)
Team Sky (GBr)
EF Education First-Drapac (USA)
Dimension Data (RSA)
Lotto-Soudal (Bel)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
LootoNL-Jumbo (Ned)
Movistar (Esp)
FDJ (Fra)
Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
Team Sunweb (Ger)
Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)
Astana (Kaz)
Bahrain-Merida (Brn)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
Direct Energie (Fra)

Guest teams:

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
Verandas Willems-Crelan
Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
Fortuneo-Samsic
Confidis, Solutions Credits
Vital Concept

25 women’s teams will take part:

Lotto Soudal Ladies (Bel)
Experza-Footlogix (Bel)
Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport (Bel)
Healt Mate-Cyclelive Team (Bel)
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)
Team Sunweb (Ned)
WaowDeals Pro Cycling (Ned)
Parkhotel Valkenburg (Ned)
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
Alé Cipollini (Ita)
Aromitalia-Vaiano (Ita)
Valcar PBM (Ita)
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra)
Team Virtu Cycling Women (Den)
Canyon-SRAM (Ger)
Hitec (Nor)
Wiggle-High5 (GBR)
WNT Rotor Pro Cycling (GBR)
Cylance Pro Cycling (USA)
BTV Ljubljana (Slov)
Isorex (Club)
Autoglas Wetteren (Club)
Sprinters Malderen (Club)
Keukens Redant (Club)
Jos Feron (Ned)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad previous winners

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) managed to pip Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the win at the 2017 edition of the cobbled classic. 

Sagan appeared to be the strongest rider during much of the race – but he opened an early sprint, allowing himself to be caught on the final bend were the Belgium rider from BMC was able to nip past him.

2005 Nick Nuyens (BEL) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2006 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux
2007 Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Liquigas
2008 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux
2009 Thor Hushovd (NOR) Cervélo TestTeam
2010 Juan Antonio Flecha (ESP) Team Sky
2011 Sebastian Langeveld (NED) Rabobank
2012 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Garmin–Barracuda
2013 Luca Paolini (ITA) Team Katusha
2014 Ian Stannard (GBR) Team Sky
2015 Ian Stannard (GBR) Team Sky
2016 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team
2017 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women’s previous winners

The women’s race in 2017 produced a very different finale, with Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) breaking away from a reduced group of six, with 20-kilometres to go. She was able to ride to the finish solo, with second place being awarded 15 seconds adrift to Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).

2006 Suzanne de Goede AA Drink Cycling
2007 Mie Bekker Lacota Flexipoint
2008 Kirsten Wild AA Drink Cycling
2009 Suzanne de Goede Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2010 Emma Johansson Red Sun Cycling Team
2011 Emma Johansson HiTec Products-UCK
2012 Loes Gunnewijk GreenEDGE-AIS
2013 Tiffany Cromwell Orica-AIS
2014 Amy Pieters Skil Koga
2015 Anna van der Breggen Rabo-Liv
2016 Lizzie Armitstead Boels-Dolmans
2017 Lucinda Brand Team Sunweb

