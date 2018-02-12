Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018: all you need to know

List of riders and teams taking part in the 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday, February 24 - plus previous winners and what to expect from the first cobbled classic of the year
The 2018 cobbled classics kick off on Saturday, February 24, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.
The organisers – Flanders Classics – promote a men’s and women’s race on the same day, the routes being 197km and 121km respectively.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 route
This year, the race will finish in the town of Ninove, which hosted the finish of the Tour of Flanders until 2011, as opposed to its previous finish in Ghent.
The route features thirteen ‘hellingen’ (climbs), three of which are on cobbles – and the intensity gradually increases. The final two ‘walls’, 26km from the finish, are the Wall of Geraardsbergen (475 metres, 9.3%, max 19.8%) and the cobbled Borberg (980m, 5.8%, max 11%). Following the Borberg, there will be a final 12km to go before the line.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 start list
As a UCI WorldTour event, all eighteen UCI WorldTour men’s teams are invited.
The women’s race does not feature in the UCI Women’s WorldTour.
BMC Racing (USA)
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
Quick-Step Floors (Bel)
Team Sky (GBr)
EF Education First-Drapac (USA)
Dimension Data (RSA)
Lotto-Soudal (Bel)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
LootoNL-Jumbo (Ned)
Movistar (Esp)
FDJ (Fra)
Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
Team Sunweb (Ger)
Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)
Astana (Kaz)
Bahrain-Merida (Brn)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
Direct Energie (Fra)
Guest teams:
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
Verandas Willems-Crelan
Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
Fortuneo-Samsic
Confidis, Solutions Credits
Vital Concept
25 women’s teams will take part:
Lotto Soudal Ladies (Bel)
Experza-Footlogix (Bel)
Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport (Bel)
Healt Mate-Cyclelive Team (Bel)
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)
Team Sunweb (Ned)
WaowDeals Pro Cycling (Ned)
Parkhotel Valkenburg (Ned)
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
Alé Cipollini (Ita)
Aromitalia-Vaiano (Ita)
Valcar PBM (Ita)
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra)
Team Virtu Cycling Women (Den)
Canyon-SRAM (Ger)
Hitec (Nor)
Wiggle-High5 (GBR)
WNT Rotor Pro Cycling (GBR)
Cylance Pro Cycling (USA)
BTV Ljubljana (Slov)
Isorex (Club)
Autoglas Wetteren (Club)
Sprinters Malderen (Club)
Keukens Redant (Club)
Jos Feron (Ned)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad previous winners
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) managed to pip Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the win at the 2017 edition of the cobbled classic.
Sagan appeared to be the strongest rider during much of the race – but he opened an early sprint, allowing himself to be caught on the final bend were the Belgium rider from BMC was able to nip past him.
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (BEL)
|Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Française des Jeux
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (ITA)
|Liquigas
|2008
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Française des Jeux
|2009
|Thor Hushovd (NOR)
|Cervélo TestTeam
|2010
|Juan Antonio Flecha (ESP)
|Team Sky
|2011
|Sebastian Langeveld (NED)
|Rabobank
|2012
|Sep Vanmarcke (BEL)
|Garmin–Barracuda
|2013
|Luca Paolini (ITA)
|Team Katusha
|2014
|Ian Stannard (GBR)
|Team Sky
|2015
|Ian Stannard (GBR)
|Team Sky
|2016
|Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)
|BMC Racing Team
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)
|BMC Racing Team
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women’s previous winners
The women’s race in 2017 produced a very different finale, with Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) breaking away from a reduced group of six, with 20-kilometres to go. She was able to ride to the finish solo, with second place being awarded 15 seconds adrift to Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).
|2006
|Suzanne de Goede
|AA Drink Cycling
|2007
|Mie Bekker Lacota
|Flexipoint
|2008
|Kirsten Wild
|AA Drink Cycling
|2009
|Suzanne de Goede
|Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
|2010
|Emma Johansson
|Red Sun Cycling Team
|2011
|Emma Johansson
|HiTec Products-UCK
|2012
|Loes Gunnewijk
|GreenEDGE-AIS
|2013
|Tiffany Cromwell
|Orica-AIS
|2014
|Amy Pieters
|Skil Koga
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen
|Rabo-Liv
|2016
|Lizzie Armitstead
|Boels-Dolmans
|2017
|Lucinda Brand
|Team Sunweb