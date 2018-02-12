Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018: all you need to know

List of riders and teams taking part in the 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday, February 24 - plus previous winners and what to expect from the first cobbled classic of the year

The 2018 cobbled classics kick off on Saturday, February 24, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.

The organisers – Flanders Classics – promote a men’s and women’s race on the same day, the routes being 197km and 121km respectively.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 route

This year, the race will finish in the town of Ninove, which hosted the finish of the Tour of Flanders until 2011, as opposed to its previous finish in Ghent.

The organisers – Flanders Classics – which also organises the Tour of Flanders, will be able to mirror the final 60m of the Tour of Flanders, and the race will therefore feature the Muur Van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg in the final 15km.

The route features thirteen ‘hellingen’ (climbs), three of which are on cobbles – and the intensity gradually increases. The final two ‘walls’, 26km from the finish, are the Wall of Geraardsbergen (475 metres, 9.3%, max 19.8%) and the cobbled Borberg (980m, 5.8%, max 11%). Following the Borberg, there will be a final 12km to go before the line.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 start list

As a UCI WorldTour event, all eighteen UCI WorldTour men’s teams are invited.

The women’s race does not feature in the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

BMC Racing (USA)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Team Sky (GBr)

EF Education First-Drapac (USA)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

LootoNL-Jumbo (Ned)

Movistar (Esp)

FDJ (Fra)

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Astana (Kaz)

Bahrain-Merida (Brn)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Guest teams:

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

Verandas Willems-Crelan

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Fortuneo-Samsic

Confidis, Solutions Credits

Vital Concept

25 women’s teams will take part:

Lotto Soudal Ladies (Bel)

Experza-Footlogix (Bel)

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport (Bel)

Healt Mate-Cyclelive Team (Bel)

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)

Team Sunweb (Ned)

WaowDeals Pro Cycling (Ned)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (Ned)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

Alé Cipollini (Ita)

Aromitalia-Vaiano (Ita)

Valcar PBM (Ita)

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra)

Team Virtu Cycling Women (Den)

Canyon-SRAM (Ger)

Hitec (Nor)

Wiggle-High5 (GBR)

WNT Rotor Pro Cycling (GBR)

Cylance Pro Cycling (USA)

BTV Ljubljana (Slov)

Isorex (Club)

Autoglas Wetteren (Club)

Sprinters Malderen (Club)

Keukens Redant (Club)

Jos Feron (Ned)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad previous winners

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) managed to pip Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the win at the 2017 edition of the cobbled classic.

Sagan appeared to be the strongest rider during much of the race – but he opened an early sprint, allowing himself to be caught on the final bend were the Belgium rider from BMC was able to nip past him.

2005 (BEL) Quick-Step–Innergetic 2006 (BEL) Française des Jeux 2007 (ITA) Liquigas 2008 (BEL) Française des Jeux 2009 (NOR) Cervélo TestTeam 2010 (ESP) Team Sky 2011 (NED) Rabobank 2012 (BEL) Garmin–Barracuda 2013 (ITA) Team Katusha 2014 (GBR) Team Sky 2015 (GBR) Team Sky 2016 (BEL) BMC Racing Team 2017 (BEL) BMC Racing Team

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women’s previous winners

The women’s race in 2017 produced a very different finale, with Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) breaking away from a reduced group of six, with 20-kilometres to go. She was able to ride to the finish solo, with second place being awarded 15 seconds adrift to Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).