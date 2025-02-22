'I bet my age is equal to all three of theirs' - Olympic champion's mum competes at National Track Championships

Debbie Capewell, mother of Olympic gold medallist Sophie, rode the team sprint on Friday

Debbie Capewell and her Sister Act teammates at the British National Track Championships 2025
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
When Sophie Capewell won gold at the Paris Olympics last summer, her mother, Debbie, cheered from the stands, dressed in a Union Jack bucket hat. Six months later, the roles reversed, as the Olympic champion turned supporter for her mum at the National Track Championships.

Debbie, who turns 60 later this year, competed in the team sprint on the opening day of the championships on Friday. The event turned out to be a family affair, as she rode in a trio named ‘Sister Act’ alongside her younger sibling – Sophie’s aunt – Julie Cooper, and Cooper’s clubmate Mel Dobbins.

