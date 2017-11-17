Tweets of the week: Bradley Wiggins, Rohan Dennis, Peter Sagan, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week
As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Bradley Wiggins, Peter Sagan, Rohan Dennis, and more.
1. Don’t you just hate it when you’re mountain biking in Nepal and a giant yak just won’t get out of the way
2. You might have to turn around, Conor.
3. Bradley Wiggins preparing for his rowing debut
4. Great to see Luke Rowe back on two wheels after breaking his leg.
5. That’s quite a collection
6. “Excuse me Peter, could you sign my thigh”
7. That’s just not on
8. Shaquille O’Froome
9. Get that book off the shelves
10. Steady hands from Cav
We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.