Tweets of the week: Bradley Wiggins, Rohan Dennis, Peter Sagan, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Bradley Wiggins, Peter Sagan, Rohan Dennis, and more.

1. Don’t you just hate it when you’re mountain biking in Nepal and a giant yak just won’t get out of the way

2. You might have to turn around, Conor.

Out training on enemy grounds today… They didn't manage to catch me! #fefifofum #stealthmission #undercover A post shared by Conor Dunne (@conordunne1) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:07am PST

3. Bradley Wiggins preparing for his rowing debut

The black boat don't float! Morning grind done A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:26am PST

4. Great to see Luke Rowe back on two wheels after breaking his leg.

5. That’s quite a collection

6. “Excuse me Peter, could you sign my thigh”

7. That’s just not on

#spained I mean #catalunyad #offyatrolley 😂👌🏽👏🏼 A post shared by Rohan Dennis (@rohandennis) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:52am PST

8. Shaquille O’Froome

9. Get that book off the shelves

10. Steady hands from Cav

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.