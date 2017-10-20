Tweets of the week: Ryan Mullen, Julian Alaphilippe, Bradley Wiggins, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Conor Dunne, Bradley Wiggins, Ryan Mullen, and more

1. But where’s the brown sauce?

2. “It’s bigger than it looks”

3. That’s one massive cookie jar

4. 🔥🔥🔥

5. Yes, he did manage to make it

6. Absolutely any excuse to get this video out again

7. You’ll be banned for that soon

Like Brama always says.. Stay hard A post shared by Julian Alaphilippe (@alafpolak) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

8. Team Sky just hoping to get through the Tour of Guangxi with all team members still alive

(B)Vlog✅ Safety first🙈 #whereiswout #lostinchina A post shared by Wout Poels (@wout.poels) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

9. Wasn’t your maiden name Laura Trött?

10. Ireland going for the tried-and-tested approach when faced with Hurricane Ophelia

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.