Where in the world is the best place to go for a bike ride?

We asked Cycling Weekly readers to nominate the best location in the world to enjoy a bike ride
Ever fancied stretching out from your well-ridden local routes and find the ultimate global cycling destination? Here are some suggestions…
We recently asked Cycling Weekly readers to nominate the best location in the world to go for a bike ride, and we present a selection of answers in association with B’Twin.
Where in the world do you think is the best place to go for a bike ride? Let us know in the comment section below.
West coast of Scotland between Mallaig and Fort William in October. Stunning views, colours that radiate out when the sun breaks through the clouds and every season in 60-ish miles.
Shaun Kirby
The Cotswolds. Great roads, low-volume traffic, plenty of quaint villages to pass through, lots of tearooms, big hills, plenty of alternate routes, views to die for, patient drivers — they are used to being stuck behind tractors so are happy to wait behind cyclists if they have to.
Lee Ross
If you’re lucky enough to live in Donegal… you’re lucky enough.
Donal McGee
Anywhere the rubber meets the road, the sun shines on your face and a gentle breeze is on your tail. That’s where.
John Gilbert
Majorca — Sa Calobra descent and then climb back out. Both awesome.
Colin Price
Tenerife. The ascent from Santiago del Teide followed by the Masca descent. It’s like Majorca’s Sa Calobra only tougher, longer, steeper and more beautiful.
Jackie Frazer
Outside. Better than inside.
David Silver
The UK, Australia and New Zealand. Everywhere else they drive on the wrong side of the road and shout at you in foreign languages, some of them sound very angry but I have no idea what they are on about.
Neil Jackman
Belgium: cobbles, wind, hills and beer.
Mike Gough
Dumfries and Galloway. Quiet roads, fantastic scenery and friendly people. What else do you need?
Nigel Lewin
North-west Crete. Mountains, sea, beautiful scenery, quiet roads and great people. You cannot beat it. Heaven on earth for cyclists.
Phil Whitlam
Switzerland. The best tarmac and no white van man… and some big hills to contend with.
Kevin Booth
New Forest or the Isle of Wight.
Andy Miller
Anywhere with a mate, a cafe stop and all your troubles disappear while getting fitter.
Claire Whitworth
Home from my work. In fact, anywhere from my work.
Darren Ross
Gran Canaria. Great weather all year round. Smooth tarmac, amazing scenery and 2,000-metre climbs.
Mark Vogler
Your own neighbourhood. You will be amazed at the things you never knew were there until you explore on your bike.
Graeme Hirstwood
Mont Ventoux. It even smells beautiful.
David Robertson
Hay-on-Wye to Llanthony via Gospel Pass and Capel-y-ffin.
Leighton Williams
Normandy. Quiet roads, undulating terrain and no road rage.
Jon Elliott