The best cycling clothing deals: 13 awesome discounts on quality riding kit

Here we take a look at some of the best clothing deals in cycling, including the likes of Specialized, Castelli and Altura

If your cycling wardrobe is looking a bit tired, especially with the seasons about to change, then today is the day to replenish it.

We’ve brought together our picks of the best cycling clothing deals that the internet has to offer this month. Keep checking this page for updates if you’re on the hunt!

Our pick of the best cycling clothing deals this month

Specialized Comp road shoe £150 £105

Nylon soled, Boa dial equipped shoes that offer comfort and heel security. Their Body Geometry technology helps reduced hip and knee issues if you like to put the miles in.

Buy now: Specialized Comp Road shoe at Evans Cycles for £105

Endura Thermolite bib tights £99 £49

Strong and tough, that’s the Endura Thermolite bib tights. They’re made from Endura’s Thermolite material with added Teflon for warmth and durability.

Buy now: Endura Thermolite bib tights at Chain Reaction Cycles for £49

dhb Aeron Storm waterproof £130 £90

The dhb Aeron Storm is a bit of a beast when it comes to waterproofs. It’s thick, and its special material helps regulate your body temperature at its natural 37 degrees. It’s also waterproof up to 20,000mm and has two vents.

Buy now: dhb Aeron Storm waterproof at Wiggle for £90

Gore Bike Wear 1985 GTX Active jacket £199 £119

This is a jacket to end all riding jackets. It’s lightweight and supremely waterproof – the perfect purchase now summer is coming to an end.

Buy now: Gore Bike Wear 1985 GTX Active jacket at Evans Cycles for £119

Morvelo Kuler short sleeve jersey £65 £40

This cool looking piece of kit is a great all round jersey for those looking for something comfortable to ride in. It’s made from a lightweight fabric that should breathe well and it shouldn’t be too restrictive.

Buy now: Morvelo Kuler short sleeve jersey at Wiggle for £40

Sportful Ultraskin short sleeve jersey £100 £64.99

The Sportful Ultraskin short sleeve jersey is, as the name suggests, ultra slim. It’s a positive featherweight on the scales, making it perfect for those long summer days in the saddle.

Buy now: Sportful Ultraskin short sleeve jersey at ProBikeKit for £74.99

Giro Cinder MIPS helmet £124 £89

Read more: Giro Cinder MIPS helmet review

The Giro Cinder takes all the best tech from the top tier Giro Synthe and packs it into a more affordable package. It has the same ROC-LOC 5 adjustment system as well as the additional protection of MIPS.

Buy now: Giro Cinder MIPS helmet at Tweeks Cycles for £89

Specialized S-Works Evade skinsuit £299 £179

Fed up of your clothes flapping around when riding? Then you need to get yourself a skinsuit. With up to 8 different sizes, the Specialized Evade can fit everyone, and with 3 rear pockets, it’s practical as well as fast.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works Evade skinsuit at Cyclestore for £179

Altura Podium Progel Mitts £27.99 £18.19

Protect your hands on long rides from cramp and blisters with some mitts. Trust us when we say the extra cushioning can go a long way to increasing how much you’ll enjoy the ride.

Buy now: Altura Podium Progel Mitts at Cyclestore for £18.19

Castelli Womens Velo Vest £65.99 £36

Read more: Castelli Velo Vest review

The Castelli Velo Vest is a great addition to a spring and summer wardrobe. It’s so lightweight and packable that it’s perfect for a back pocket. Whether you know it’s going to rain or you’ve just got some big, chilly descents its windproof material will keep you warm.

Buy now: Castelli Womens Velo Vest at Chain Reaction Cycles for £36

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm sunglasses £175 £109

We reckon these are some of the finest sunnies on the market; and there are plenty of great things to love about them.

For starters, their lenses are great and there’s a broad selection of them, too. Next up, they fit your face well thanks to the built up rubber nose piece and arms. Finally, they’re robust, so you don’t have to worry should you be continually dropping your glasses.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm sunglasses at Wiggle for £109

Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey £174.99 £89

The Castelli Perfetto is essentially the re-working of the Castelli Gabba long sleeve jersey (one of our favourite ever).

This makes it ideal for Spring riding – which as us Brits know only too well – can throw up its own weather hiccups with unpredictable showers and seemingly random gusts of wind.

Having a piece of kit such as the Castelli Perfetto that can deal with them is vital.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto at Evans Cycles for £89

Sportful Fiandre extreme jacket £249.99 £149.99

Buy now: Sportful Fiandre Extreme jacket at Evans Cycles from £149.99

Ok, so Spring and Summer probably (hopefully) aren’t going to throw the worst weather at us, but this is a great piece of kit to have to hand, or sitting at the back of the wardrobe anyway. Sportful boast that this is fully waterproof, windproof but still highly breathable.