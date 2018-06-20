British Road National Championships 2018 time trial start list announced

A complete list of all the starting riders for each time trial event at the British Road National Championships

British Cycling has released the start list for the National Time Trial which takes place on Thursday June 28, with an out-and-back route that starts and finishes at Kirkley Hall, near Ponteland in Northumberland.

The men will cover three laps, totalling 39.7 kilometres, whilst the women and under-23 men ride 28.6km, all of them competing to wear the National Champion’s jersey for the following year.

Men’s defending champion, Steve Cummings (Team Dimension Data) is down to ride, alongside five time champion Alex Dowsett (Team Katusha-Alpecin).

Last year’s women’s victor, Claire Rose, is taking a break from racing. That leaves the title open, and the 2016 champion Hayley Simmonds (WNT Rotor Pro Cycling) is down to ride, though she did sustain a broken elbow in a crash at the Women’s Tour.

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) picked up a silver medal in 2017, so may be looking to go one better this year, too, but she’ll face competition from Dame Sarah Storey (Storey Racing).

Last year’s under-23 champion Scott Davies (then Team Wiggins) rides in the senior men’s field for Team Dimension Data, but second place rider Thomas Bayliss (One Pro Cycling) is still in the ranks.

British National time trial start lists 2018

Women’s start list

Men’s start list

Under 23 men’s start list