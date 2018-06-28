British National Championships 2018 TV guide

Live coverage via Facebook streaming and ITV footage of the road race

The 2018 British Road National Championships will be streamed live on British Cycling’s Facebook page this year, with Thursday’s time trial and Sunday’s road races both broadcast via the social media platform from 11am.

ITV will show highlights of the women’s road race and a live culmination of the men’s event from 3pm on Sunday. You’ll be able to access the programme via the ITV hub for 27 days after the event, too.

It’s all a very different state of affairs compared to 2017 – when we had highlights on Eurosport only.

The events see some of Britain’s best riders lining up to take on a 39.7km (men) or 28.6km (women) time trial course on Thursday and a 185km (men) or 106km (women) road race on Sunday.

British National 2018 road race start list

British National 2018 time trial start list Dual defending champion Steve Cummings (Team Dimension Data) will ride both the time trial and road race again, whilst the women’s jerseys are up for grabs with Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) not contesting the road race and Claire Rose (Cérvelo-Bigla) sitting out of the ITT. Alongside the live streaming and TV highlights, you’ll be able to keep up to date throughout the races via Twitter (using the hashtag #RoadChamps), text coverage on the British Cycling website, and of course race reports right here on Cycling Weekly.

British National Road Race Championships TV guide

All programmes are subject to change by the broadcasters

Thursday July 28

11:00 onwards: live streaming on British Cycling Facebook page

Sunday July 1

11:00 onwards: live streaming on British Cycling Facebook page

15:00 – 18:00 HSBC UK National Road Championships on ITV4