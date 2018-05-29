How much prize money did Chris Froome get for winning the Giro d’Italia?

It was a nice little payday for Froome and his Team Sky team-mates

Chris Froome would have woken up a very happy (and probably slightly hungover) man on Monday morning, not only because he had won the Giro d’Italia, but also because he’d secured quite a nice payday in the process.

Winning the pink jersey in Milan brought prize money of more than €200,000, split between a €115,668 prize for finishing top of the general classification, and another €90,000 “special” prize that is also awarded for doing exactly the same thing.

As well as winning the general classification, Froome also won the mountains jersey, which would have bagged him an extra €5,000 for good measure.

In addition to this, Froome will have also earned a fair bit of money along the way, €3,000 for his three days in the pink jersey, €1,500 for his three days in the mountains jersey, and €25,052 for his various results on individual stages, plus a few hundred euros here and there at mountains and sprints points.

This all adds up to a grand total of around €240,000 , which is actually slightly less than Tom Dumoulin got for winning the race last year after he took home more than €250,000 due to enjoying a longer spell in the pink jersey.

Although those numbers may sound like a lot, the Giro d’Italia prize pot is actually relatively small compared to that offered at the Tour de France. For example in the 2017 race Chris Froome and Team Sky won a whopping €716,590 – nearly a third of the total prize money – as they won the general classification and team classification. Not bad considering they only won one stage.

The prize money is usually paid at the end of the season by the race organiser, with the money divided between team riders and staff.

However, despite his efforts Froome may not keep much of the prize, with team leaders often giving away most of their winnings as they will receive much more in return through sponsorship and endorsements.