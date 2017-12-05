Tour de Yorkshire 2018 route revealed: maps and profiles of every stage

A full preview of the route of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire (May 3-6), which starts in Beverley and finishes in Leeds

The Tour de Yorkshire 2018 route will see the riders tackle four stages through the best of the Yorkshire countryside, starting in Beverley on Thursday, May 3, and finishing in Leeds on Sunday, May 6.

The fourth edition of the race sees it gain an extra day, rising from three to four stages. The Women’s TdY also gains a day, and will take place over two stages (May 3-4).

As in previous years, the final stage features a significant amount of climbing to settle the overall classification.

In total, there are around 7,800 metres of total climbing over the race’s 711 kilometres.

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) won the 2017 men’s race, with Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) winning the women’s race.

Tour de Yorkshire 2018 route stages (men’s race)

Date Start/Finish Distance Climbs Stage 1 May 3 Beverley to Doncaster 182km Baggaby Hill Stage 2 May 4 Barnsley to Ilkley 149km Blacker Hill, Old Pool Bank, Cow and Calf Stage 3 May 5 Richmond to Scarborough 184km Sutton Bank, Slipho Stage 4 May 6 Halifax to Leeds 189.5km Hebden Bridge, Goose Eye, Barden Moor, Park Rash, Greenhow Hill, Otley Chevin

Stage one, May 3: Beverley to Doncaster (182km)

The opening stage of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire kicks off in Beverley’s market place and goes through 43 towns and villages.

From Beverley, the riders will travel east towards the coast, looping around Hornsea before heading back west, north and then south-west towards Doncaster.

There’s one classified climb along the route, the Côte de Baggaby Hill, and the stage should conclude with a bunch finish.

Stage two, May 4: Barnsley to Ilkley (149km)

Stage two of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire route is notable for offering the first summit finish in the race’s history – on the iconic Cow and Calf.

There are three classified climbs en route from the start in Barnsley to the finish in Ilkley, with total climbing reaching 1992 metres.

The Cow and Calf averages 8.2 per cent over 1.8km and should provide a change in race lead from the first day’s sprint finish.

Stage three, May 5: Richmond to Scarborough (184km)

The race’s second sprint stage also provides a couple of stiff climbing challenges before the flat finish at the seaside in Scarborough.

Sutton Bank is the first of the two classified climbs, offering a gradient of 12 per cent.

This is followed by the Silpho climb as the race heads east for the first of two visits to Scarborough on a loop, giving an opportunity for the sprinters’ team to form up and gain control of the bunch.

Stage four, May 6: Halifax to Leeds (189.5km)

This vicious final stage features no less than six classified climbs and 3,400 metres of ascent.

Starting in Halifax, the riders first head north into undulating terrain, first tackling the Hebden Bridge climb, then on to Goose Eye, Barden Moor and Park Rash.

After visiting Middleham, the race turns south and tackled the climbs of Greenhow Hill and Otley Chevin. The stage then finishes in Leeds, in the same spot that the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ kicked off.

Women’s Tour de Yorkshire 2018 route stages

The route of the 2018 Women’s Tour de Yorkshire features the same start and finish towns of the opening two stages of the men’s race.

Date Start/Finish Distance Climbs Stage 1, May 3 Beverley to Doncaster 132.5km Baggby Hill Stage 2, May 4 Barnsley to Ilkley 124km Blacker Hill, Cow and Calf

Stage one, May 3: Beverley to Doncaster (132.5km)

The opening stage of the women’s race starts in Beverley before heading west to Doncaster for a flat and fast finish – one for the sprinters.

Stage two, May 4: Barnsley to Ilkley (124km)

The Cow and Calf provides the finale to the 2018 Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, meaning that the overall race win will be decided on this tough climb.

Host town of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire

The host towns for the newly-extended editions of the Tour de Yorkshire and Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will be:

Barnsley (South Yorkshire)

Beverley (East Yorkshire)

Doncaster (South Yorkshire)

Halifax (Calderdale)

Ilkley (Bradford)

Leeds (West Yorkshire)

Richmond (North Yorkshire)

Scarborough (North Yorkshire)

The Tour de Yorkshire was created in 2015 as a legacy event from the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in the county in 2014 – and Yorkshire has also been selected to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

Commenting on the growth of the race and its success so far, Chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire Sir Gary Verity said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just three years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“Of course, with the men’s race being extended to four days and the women’s race now being held over two, it means we can visit more parts of the county and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show.”