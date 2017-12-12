UCI confirms the list of 2018 WorldTour teams

18 teams will contest the 2018 WorldTour, with no major changes in the line-up from the 2017 season

Cycle sport’s governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed the list of 18 teams that will contest the WorldTour calendar during 2018.

There are no major changes to the list of 18 teams from 2017, with only alterations in team names to reflect a few new title sponsors.

Cannondale-Drapac will become EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale and – although not yet listed as such by the UCI – FDJ will become Groupama-FDJ and Orica-Scott will become Mitchelton-Scott.

The 18 squads are termed ‘WorldTeams’ by the UCI and have automatic entry into races selected for the WorldTour calendar, which includes all three Grand Tours – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – and Classics such as Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders and Milan-San Remo.

In order to be awarded a WorldTeam licence, the squads must meet a set of criteria that comprises ethical, financial, administrative and organisational.

Once again, the USA is the country that has the most number of teams registered, with three: Trek-Segafredo, BMC Racing Team and EF Education First-Drapac. Belgium, France and Germany each has two teams.

The 37-event 2018 WorldTour calendar kicks off with the Tour Down Under in Australia over January 16-21.

Riders and teams taking part in the WorldTour accrue points depending on finishing positions in races to form a rolling WorldTour ranking. Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing topped the final ranking in 2017.

2018 UCI WorldTour teams

Ag2r-La Mondiale – France

Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan

Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain

BMC Racing Team – USA

Bora-Hansgrohe – Germany

Dimension Data – RSA

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA

Groupama-FDJ – France

Lotto-Soudal – Belgium

Mitchelton-Scott – Australia

Movistar Team – Spain

Quick-Step Floors – Belgium

Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland

Team LottoNL-Jumbo – Netherlands

Team Sky – Great Britain

Team Sunweb – Germany

Trek-Segafredo – USA

UAE-Team Emirates – UAE