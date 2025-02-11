Which pro team has the best jersey? Cycling Weekly's pro kit awards 2025

From bold and brassy to cool and classy, we bring you this year's most memorable designs in the pro peloton

Four riders from Liv Jayco AlUla in their 2025 kit
(Image credit: MAAP/Jayco AlUla)
The 2025 season is very much underway, even if the biggest names are yet to grace the stage - next week even sees the UAE Tour begin, the second WorldTour race of the year. As a result, you are probably already getting used to the new colours and designs of the peloton, from the wacky to the similar.

You're getting used to new riders in different kits, and you're doing things like thinking 'aren't there a lot of women's squads in purple?' and trying to work out what really is different about this year's Groupama-FDJ or Ineos Grenadiers squads.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.. He has never studied fashion or design.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. He has never studied fashion or design.

Tom Davidson portrait
Tom Davidson

Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. He has never studied fashion or design.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff. He has never studied fashion or design.

David Bradford
David Bradford

Alongside his love of cycling, David is a long-distance runner with a marathon PB of two hours 28 minutes. He has never studied fashion or design.

