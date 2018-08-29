CCTV image released by police after e-bike rider hit-and-run

Police have urged members of the public to get in contact if they recognise the man

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a hit-and-run collision involving an e-bike rider and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – a 56-year-old woman – is in hospital, fighting injuries which have been described as “life threatening.”

The male cyclist reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the “mountain bike style” Specialized e-bike not far away in Stoke Newington, north-east London.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Dalston, east London at around 5pm. Police have examined CCTV footage and retained a dark red e-bike.

Detective Constable Darren Case, Serious Collisions Investigations Unit [SCIU] said: “This is a shocking incident that has left a woman in a life-threatening condition in hospital, whereby the suspect in question fled the scene.

“We’ve now issued the image of a man we are seeking in connection with the incident, and I’m urging the public to take a look at it and get in contact with us if they recognise the man.

“Additionally, I would like to reiterate my original appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the cyclist feeling the scene, to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Witnesses have said that the woman was trying to cross the road on Kingsland High Street at the time of the collision. Police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were called at 5.07pm and her next-of-kin have now been made aware.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874, or call 101 quoting CAD 5837/28 August.