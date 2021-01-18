CW5000 jerseys – on sale now

We’ve teamed up with London clothing manufacturer Milltag to produce a CW5000 jersey to continue to inspire you through your 2021 challenge.

The £55 short sleeve jersey is available to everyone taking on the CW5000 this year – not just people who complete it. The jersey comes in sizes XS – XXL (see Milltag’s sizing chart) in both a male and female fit. Made from 100 per cent recycled fabrics it comes with a full length lip and three rear pockets and £2 from every sale will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Featuring the stars that you see on the CW5000 website, the CW5000 logo, and that of our charity partner Alzheimer’s Research UK on the rear pocket, it’s a constant reminder of the miles you’ve committed to riding in 2021.

Purchased through a pre-order system we’ll be taking orders up until February 15. The following day the order will be placed with the factory in Slovakia with an expected delivery date of mid to late April. Once they arrive in the UK they will be sent straight on to you. Milltag offer worldwide shipping – see their website for more details.

>>>>How the CW5000 challenge inspired people to ride further than ever through 2020

The standard time frame from order to delivery at Milltag HQ is 7-8 weeks, and although there are currently no delays in the system there may be changes as the pandemic affects manufacturing and delivery in unforeseen ways over the coming weeks. We will keep you updated throughout.

Place your order through the Milltag website and remember, you only have until February 15th to secure your jersey. After this date no more orders will be taken.

Once you have your jersey be sure to upload pictures of you out riding in it to the Facebook group.