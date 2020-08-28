CW5000 September Challenges

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the good weather lasts through September so we can all keep racking up the miles. While nearly two hundred of our readers have now completed the challenge, there are still many more still chasing the target. Two staffers from the CW office have joined the finishers club: Tech editor and first cat racer Michelle Arthurs Brennan was the first, with web editor Richard Windsor reaching the target two weeks later. He hit 5,000 miles when on a bike-packing holiday in Scotland.

Everyone who has completed the challenge can now pre-order their finishers medal which will be sent out at the end of the year.

Sign up for this months challenges below, or in the preference centre on your emails, and if you complete both challenges you have the chance of winning one of our exclusive CW5000 pin badges.

SIGN UP TO THE AUGUST CHALLENGES

1 Do 200 miles of riding in one week

The last weekly mileage challenge was in May, when we set you a target of 150 miles. Now everyone should be a bit fitter after a summer of riding, we’ve upped it by 50 miles. Hitting 200 in seven days equates to 28.6 miles a day and should help you hit the target of 416 miles in a month – which is what you need every month to reach 5,000 miles.

2 Gain 30,000ft of climbing

The climbing challenges have been some of the most popular this year, so September’s second challenge extends right through the month. August saw riders hit the highs completing a ride with 3000ft of climbing – Paul Willcox did his on Jebel Akhbar in the mountains of Oman, while Lizzie Quarmby’s ride took her to Lake Vyrnwy in North Wales. Check out their pictures on the CW5000 Facebook group.

Share your rides

Upload your pictures and videos to the CW5000 Facebook group and on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #dhbphotocomp and #CW5000 for a chance to win dhb kit.

Good luck!

What is CW5000?

Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020. It’s never too late! Sign up to our annual mileage challenge now and you can include all your miles from January 1.

Find out more here.

Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get access to exclusive content – be inspired.

5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.