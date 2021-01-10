Sunday trading: Crank Brothers multitools, savings on Elite turbo trainers and a carbon gravel bike

Hasn’t it been cold these past few days? Not sure what’s worse, ice or milder but rainy weather… but either way, there will always be something to complain about!
Whether you’ve been out there braving the conditions or observing them from the indoors, we’ve got you covered with plenty of great deals from the January sales.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Crank Brothers B8 Multi Tools
A good quality multitool can get you out of many a mid-ride pickle. This one comes with hex bits for 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6mm, a Phillips and flathead screwdriver as well as a torx T25 head—which should cover most of the bolts on most bikes.
Crank Brothers is known for its high-quality products and are confident enough in this one to slap on a 5-year warranty. It’s not often you get so close to an 80% discount, so snap it up quick before they’re gone!
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£17.99 £3.99
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$23.82 $5.00
Topeak Defender Set iGlow 700c
Clip-on mudguards may not offer quite as much protection as a full-length set, but they are a great addition to a bike without eyelets in the winter months.
Not only does this set protect you from road spray, but they also serve to increase your visibility – but do note that this set is only suitable for tyre widths up to 25c.
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£76.99 £29.99
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$108.49 $36.00
Vision TriMax KB Clincher TR Wheelset
At nearly £1,000 off, these hand-built Vision wheels are a complete steal. Although constructed from aluminium, the wheelset has an impressive claimed weight of 1380g and is tubeless ready with a P.E.O coating on the rims to increase the durability of the braking track.
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£1,749.95 £766.95
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$2,036.99 $930.99
Fabric Lumasense Front Light
Pumping out 30 lumens and with an 8.5hr runtime on flash, this is a light that is intended for being seen, more than for seeing. The silicon strap removes the faff from swapping it between bikes while the USB rechargeable battery should make it easy to keep topped up.
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£29.99 £12.99
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$36.00 $15.00
Northwave Core Shoes
Northwave’s Core Shoes are a great mid-level option, featuring a carbon reinforced sole with five air vents to provide stiffness and airflow. The three Velcro straps make it quick and easy to adjust the binding tension, while drilling for both three bolt and two bolt cleats makes the shoes versatile for road riding as well as spin classes.
UK: View deal at Tredz |
£89.99 £49.99
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$124.99 $65.00
Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer
A discount just over ten percent wouldn’t usually be much to shout about, but with turbo trainers still in short supply, simply being in stock would still be a win!
This one has all the main features you would want, interchangeable freehubs from Shimano, Sram and Campagnolo, interchangeable dropouts for quick release and thru axles, and a power measurement accuracy of ±2% with a maximum resistance of 2,200 watts. It can also simulate climbs of up to 14%.
UK: View deal at Wiggle |
£769.99 £669.99
USA: View deal at Wiggle |
$899.99 $799.99
Santini Vega Multi Jacket
Waterproof, windproof, insulating and lightweight, we were quite impressed by the Santini Vega Multi jacket when we had it in for review. The Polartec fabric does a good job of trapping the heat in and was plenty warm enough right down to 5°C.
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£220.00 £131.99
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$299.49 $156.49
Sportful Women’s Bodyfit Pro Jacket
Water resistant as well as thermally lined, the Sportful Bodyfit Pro Jacket makes the decision of what to wear on fickle winter days significantly easier. Cut to give a close fit, you won’t be wasting any watts to annoying flapping on windier rides.
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£165.00 £92.49
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit |
$224.49 $109.49
Santini 365 Lava Bib Tights
Surprisingly, the “Lava” doesn’t refer to the thermal properties of these tights are – although they do promise to be warm – but rather the way that a fiery red fabric shows through the black surface when the tights are flexed.
Whether your after style or simply staying warm, such a discount makes them a compelling option.
UK: View deal at ProBikeKit |
£130.00 £89.99
USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $176.99 $106.49
Genesis Datum Carbon Gravel Bike
Only one size is currently available, but if you do ride a size 54cm, you can grab a bargain on Genesis’ fastest gravel frame. In contrast to some of the British brand’s more “monstercross” offerings this bike is designed to be lightweight and fast.
With a carbon frame coupled and 32c tyres, you will be able to cover ground more efficiently than on a more burly setup, making it a great choice for maximising the area you can explore on a bikepacking holiday.
UK: View deal at Tredz |
£2,599.99 £1,899.00
That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.