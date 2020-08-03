U19 Bora-Hansgrohe rider dies after training ride incident

Bora-Hansgrohe U19 rider Jan Riedmann has tragically passed away after an incident during a training ride.

The 17-year-old German was on a training trip with Team Auto Eder Bayern, the U19 team of the WorldTour outfit, in Sugenheim in Bavaria, Germany.

The team says a car took the right of way on a road and the pair collided, with Riedmann being airlifted to hospital because of the seriousness of his head injuries.

The accident took place on Saturday and Riedmann sadly died of his injuries on Sunday.

Ralph Denk the team principal of both Bora-Hansgrohe and Auto Eder Bayern, says Bora-Hansgrohe will wear black ribbons during Milan – San Remo on Saturday in memory of Riedmann.

“We deeply regret Jan’s loss and hereby express our sincere condolences to his entire family and his relatives,” Denk said. “In honour of Jan, both the Auto Eder Bayern team at their next race and Bora-Hansgrohe at Milan-San Remo will wear a black ribbon saying: Dear Jan, thank you for the time together. You will always be with us!'”

Sports Director of Team Auto Eder Bayern, Dr Christian Schrot, added: “With great sadness we lose a valued rider, team-mate and friend. The entire team is in shock and it is difficult to understand this tragic accident. Jan, you were and remain an important part of the team for us and we will continue to pursue our common dream and always have you in your heart. We will miss you endlessly.”

Our thoughts are with Jan Riedmann’s family and friends