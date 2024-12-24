2024's most hyped bike, the Van Rysel RCR is going out with a bang, discounted by up to £1001 in the Decathlon after-Christmas sale

The WorldTour's most affordable bike has attracted more interest than any other in 2024 and now you can get it for even less

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team bikes lined up at GP La Marseillaise
(Image credit: Van Rysel)
After an incredible 2024 in which the Van Rysel RCR made a big splash, broke the internet several times and propelled the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team to several high-profile wins, Decathlon wants to finish the year off with a bang. It is offering up to £1001 off the RCR and RCR Pro including the Decathlon AG2R Replica model.

RCR builds included in this post-Christmas sale are the Sram-equipped Force AXS and Rival AXS models, alongside the Pro-level Shimano Ultegra and Dura-Ace spec bikes.

Van Rysel RCR Pro Ultegra: Was £5500, now £4499.99| Save £1000.01 at Decathlon

Equipped with Shimano's excellent Ultegra R8150 Di2 groupset including wheels, this spec truly is incredible value. It also includes a plethora of other quality components including Deda Superbox bar and stem, Fizik saddle and Michelin Power Cup tyres.

Read our full Van Rysel RCR Pro review

Van Rysel RCR Pro Replica Dura Ace Di2 Decathlon AG2R Team: Was £9000, now £7999| Save £1001 at Decathlon

The bike that broke the internet when it was launched a little over 12 months ago. An exact replica of the bike ridden to multiple grand tour stages and podiums by the Decathlon AG2R Team in 2024. Featuring all the bells and whistles including Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2, Swiss Side Hadron2 500 Ultimate wheels and a 1-piece Carbon Deda Cockpit.

Van Rysel RCR Force AXS: Was £5500, now £4800| Save £700 at Decathlon

The allure of totally wireless shifting and the clean lines it offers is oh-so very tempting. On top of that Sram's Force AXS groupset is incredibly smooth and one of the quietest on the market. It really comes down to whether you like Sram or Shimano.

Van Rysel RCR Force AXS: Was £4500, now £3750| Save £750 at Decathlon

Currently the most affordable RCR in the range, this Sram Rival AXS-equipped version features a Deda Superbox bar and stem. Rolling stock are the superb Zipp 303s wheels which are shod in Michelin Power Cup tyres.

