Best Black Friday kids and balance bike deals: Check out these discounts perfect for young riders

Black Friday is just a few weeks away and there are always some great discounts to find on kids and balance bikes.

While its currently too early to find the best Black Friday deals, over the coming weeks there will be plenty of new offers which present themselves across a range of sites - make sure this page is bookmarked if you're hoping to find the best deals on bikes for young riders.

At the moment, there are already a few deals online, with more expected to come.

Best UK kids and balance bike pre-Black Friday deals

Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike Image Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike: £179.00 £89.99 at Wiggle

Save £89.01 Engineered using the same construction techniques as that of Cube's high-end mountain bikes, the Cubie 120 Kids Bike is extremely durable while also maintaining a light weight. The bike provides comfort and stability, with the stem and handlebars shaped for smaller riders. At nearly 50 per cent off, this isn't a deal to miss out on. View Deal

Image Ridgeback Dimension 20 Kids Bike: £419.99 £377.99 at Cycles UK

Save £42.00 The Ridgeback Dimension is a versatile bike most suitable for six to ten-year-olds. The lightweight alloy frame, simple seven speed gears and strong brakes all make this bike perfect for kids looking to travel quickly and safely at the same time. While not the largest discount, expect prices to reduce more heavily as Black Friday gets increasingly underway. View Deal

Image Raleigh Pop Kids Bike: £240.00 £216.00 at Cycles UK

Save £24.00 This bike is designed with style and safety in mind, coming with a lightweight aluminium frame that is easy to handle and manoeuvre. The brake levers are easily operated by a child's fingers, while non-slip pedals and puncture resistant tyres increase the bike's safety. Expect a larger discount to be available once Black Friday is properly underway. View Deal

Image Kona Makena Kids Mountain Bike: £499.00 £399.99 at Cycle Store

Save £99.01 When you’re a kid riding a bike is the ultimate form of freedom, and the Kona Makena is the perfect starter bike for your little cyclist. Aimed at kids aged between five and seven, excellent traction is provided with the wide tyres and 20 inch wheels. With a saving of 19 per cent, you can't really go wrong with this as your kids first bike.

Image Electra Sprocket 31 Kids Bike: £350.00 £245.00 at Evans Cycles

Save £105.00 This bike is built to last, and is perfect for kids between ages five and eight. The various technology featured on the bike increases comfortability, while puncture-resistant tires improves safety on the bike. At a discount of over £100 too, this deal shouldn't be overlooked whatsoever. View Deal

Best US kids and balance bike pre-Black Friday deals

Image Strider Sports 14x Sport Kids Balance Bike: $209.99 $189.99 at Tree Fort Bikes

Save $20.00 The Strider 14x is a perfect balance bike for any new cyclist, because the innovative design makes it easy to switch to a pedal bike once the rider is comfortable to do so. Though the discount isn't the largest at the moment, Black Friday's approach means that bigger savings could be available. View Deal

Image Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike: $179.00 $117.00 at Wiggle

Save $62.00 Engineered using the same construction techniques as that of Cube's high-end mountain bikes, the Cubie 120 Kids Bike is extremely durable while also maintaining a light weight. The bike provides comfort and stability, with the stem and handlebars shaped for smaller riders. At 34 per cent off, this isn't a deal to miss out on. View Deal

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: WHEN WILL THEY BE AVAILABLE?

Strictly speaking Black Friday is just one day of shopping deals, in stores and online, but in reality the discounts last much longer than that.

The sales generally last through the weekend at least until Cyber Monday on November 29.

Retailers also start dropping major discounts in the week leading up to Black Friday, so make sure you stay up to date with all of the best deals you can bag in the lead-up to the big week.