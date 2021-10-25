Best Black Friday kids and balance bike deals: Check out these discounts perfect for young riders
Take a look at some of the discounts you can get on kids and balance bikes ahead of the Black Friday deals on 26 November
By Ryan Dabbs , Cycling Weekly
Black Friday is just a few weeks away and there are always some great discounts to find on kids and balance bikes.
While its currently too early to find the best Black Friday deals, over the coming weeks there will be plenty of new offers which present themselves across a range of sites - make sure this page is bookmarked if you're hoping to find the best deals on bikes for young riders.
At the moment, there are already a few deals online, with more expected to come.
Best UK kids and balance bike pre-Black Friday deals
Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike:
£179.00 £89.99 at Wiggle
Save £89.01 Engineered using the same construction techniques as that of Cube's high-end mountain bikes, the Cubie 120 Kids Bike is extremely durable while also maintaining a light weight. The bike provides comfort and stability, with the stem and handlebars shaped for smaller riders. At nearly 50 per cent off, this isn't a deal to miss out on.
Ridgeback Dimension 20 Kids Bike:
£419.99 £377.99 at Cycles UK
Save £42.00 The Ridgeback Dimension is a versatile bike most suitable for six to ten-year-olds. The lightweight alloy frame, simple seven speed gears and strong brakes all make this bike perfect for kids looking to travel quickly and safely at the same time. While not the largest discount, expect prices to reduce more heavily as Black Friday gets increasingly underway.
Raleigh Pop Kids Bike:
£240.00 £216.00 at Cycles UK
Save £24.00 This bike is designed with style and safety in mind, coming with a lightweight aluminium frame that is easy to handle and manoeuvre. The brake levers are easily operated by a child's fingers, while non-slip pedals and puncture resistant tyres increase the bike's safety. Expect a larger discount to be available once Black Friday is properly underway.
Kona Makena Kids Mountain Bike:
£499.00 £399.99 at Cycle Store
Save £99.01 When you’re a kid riding a bike is the ultimate form of freedom, and the Kona Makena is the perfect starter bike for your little cyclist. Aimed at kids aged between five and seven, excellent traction is provided with the wide tyres and 20 inch wheels. With a saving of 19 per cent, you can't really go wrong with this as your kids first bike.
Electra Sprocket 31 Kids Bike:
£350.00 £245.00 at Evans Cycles
Save £105.00 This bike is built to last, and is perfect for kids between ages five and eight. The various technology featured on the bike increases comfortability, while puncture-resistant tires improves safety on the bike. At a discount of over £100 too, this deal shouldn't be overlooked whatsoever.
Best US kids and balance bike pre-Black Friday deals
Strider Sports 14x Sport Kids Balance Bike:
$209.99 $189.99 at Tree Fort Bikes
Save $20.00 The Strider 14x is a perfect balance bike for any new cyclist, because the innovative design makes it easy to switch to a pedal bike once the rider is comfortable to do so. Though the discount isn't the largest at the moment, Black Friday's approach means that bigger savings could be available.
Cube Cubie 120 Walk Kids Bike:
$179.00 $117.00 at Wiggle
Save $62.00 Engineered using the same construction techniques as that of Cube's high-end mountain bikes, the Cubie 120 Kids Bike is extremely durable while also maintaining a light weight. The bike provides comfort and stability, with the stem and handlebars shaped for smaller riders. At 34 per cent off, this isn't a deal to miss out on.
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: WHEN WILL THEY BE AVAILABLE?
Strictly speaking Black Friday is just one day of shopping deals, in stores and online, but in reality the discounts last much longer than that.
The sales generally last through the weekend at least until Cyber Monday on November 29.
Retailers also start dropping major discounts in the week leading up to Black Friday, so make sure you stay up to date with all of the best deals you can bag in the lead-up to the big week.
-
-
Watch Danny MacAskill's gravity-defying skills in new video with an important message
The pro trials cyclist completed a challenge that had never been done before, ahead of Cop26
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Mark Cavendish FaceTimes man who got tattoo of him: 'What have you done?'
Paul James was in the cinema when Mark Cavendish phoned him
By Jonny Long •
-
17 massively discounted pairs of cycling shoes, with savings of up to 60% for Cyber Monday
After bikes and maybe wheels, cyclists love a good pair of cycling shoes, so we're bringing you the biggest and best deals on shoes this Black Friday.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Black Friday: amazing offers on Shimano groupsets, components, and spares
Shimano cycling groupsets are always discounted, but Black Friday sees some of the biggest bargains around, with bike parts often reduced by more than 50%.
By Oliver Bridgewood •
-
Black Friday: nine great hybrid bikes from just £150 that are perfect for commuters
If you're after a commuting bike this Black Friday, all of the major online cycling retailers have great bargains on hybrid bikes, starting from just £150.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Black Friday: 17 amazing bargains on road bikes for less than £1,000
We bring you the best deals on cheap road bikes that the internet has to offer this Black Friday, with bargains on big name brands such as BMC and Cube.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Black Friday: 33 pieces of essential winter kit to keep you and your bike on the road
Winter is very much here, and Black Friday gives cyclists the perfect opportunity to kit themselves and their bike out for rubbish weather at low cost.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Black Friday: half price turbo trainers to help kick-start your winter training
The weather might not have been too bad so far this year, but it will come, so cyclists should make sure they pick up a turbo trainer this Black Friday.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Black Friday: Bored of the turbo? 30% off Exposure lights at Evans Cycles today only
Big discounts on high quality UK lights
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Black Friday: almost £300 off the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset
There are some great deals on Shimano components around this Black Friday, but seeing the new Dura-Ace R9100 groupset already discounted might be the best.
By Henry Robertshaw •