$500 off the Peloton Bike+, get fit at home for less

If you’ve ever fancied getting involved in the Peloton phenomenon but have been put off by the price of the bike, then this is a great opportunity to jump on board.

Amazon has reduced their premium Peloton Bike+ from $2,495 to $1,995, making it a much more affordable option for anyone wanting to enjoy the motivation and encouragement of exercise classes without having to go to the gym. A monthly membership is still required, however, to access the platform after the initial free trial.

Simple to use, straightforward to adjust and very stable, Peloton's bike makes getting fitter simple.

Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.

He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.

