$500 off the Peloton Bike+, get fit at home for less

If you’ve ever fancied getting involved in the Peloton phenomenon but have been put off by the price of the bike, then this is a great opportunity to jump on board.

Amazon has reduced their premium Peloton Bike+ from $2,495 to $1,995, making it a much more affordable option for anyone wanting to enjoy the motivation and encouragement of exercise classes without having to go to the gym. A monthly membership is still required, however, to access the platform after the initial free trial.

The bike has a 4ft by 2ft footprint, making it easy to slot into a space in your home, but it is plenty stable enough for hard, out-of-the-saddle efforts. The saddle height and fore/aft position along with the handlebar height are quickly and accurately adjustable, making the Peloton bike ideal for more than one user.

The Peloton bike measures power, cadence, resistance and heart rate so it’s easy to track performance and improvement. Interaction with the classes and workouts is done through the huge, 23.8" hi-res touchscreen which can be adjusted for the perfect view whatever the rider's height. The screen also rotates 360° so that it can be viewed whilst doing a yoga workout, weights or other exercises.

There is 4-channel audio for excellent sound quality and as well as the manual resistance knob, resistance can also be governed by the workout so that you know you aren't getting an easy ride!

If you'd prefer a more traditional turbo trainer for indoor exercise, then take a look at our best smart indoor trainers guide.