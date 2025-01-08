Get your 2025 fitness goals off to a flying start with the Garmin Tacx Flux S indoor trainer – at almost half-price it's a cycling deal that won't last long

The Garmin Tacx S is our best overall direct-drive smart trainer, and it's available at a whopping $350 discount on Amazon.

Bike rider at home on the Garmin Tacx Flux S turbo trainer
(Image credit: Garmin)
Paul Brett
By
published

Right now, you can get a massive $350 discount on our best smart indoor trainer, the Garmin Tacx Flux S. This whopping 47% reduction means you can grab this powerful direct-drive trainer for just $399.99 at Amazon.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we chose the Tacx Flux S as the obvious go-to smart trainer for pretty much anyone from the seasoned indoor rider to beginners getting into indoor riding for 2025. It comes ready to deliver everything you need to make indoor cycling the best possible and help achieve your New Year fitness goals.

Garmin Tacx Flux S
Garmin Tacx Flux S: was $749.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Save $350 The Garmin Tacx Flux S is at a bargain price on Amazon. It's our pick as the best direct-drive smart turbo trainer. It has a long list of performance features including reliable, consistent measurements with power, speed and cadence, measured accurately within 3%. At 22kg, it's pretty heavy compared to some of its rivals, but this adds to the realistic ride and stable feel of the Tacx Flux S.

