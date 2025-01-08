Get your 2025 fitness goals off to a flying start with the Garmin Tacx Flux S indoor trainer – at almost half-price it's a cycling deal that won't last long

Right now, you can get a massive $350 discount on our best smart indoor trainer, the Garmin Tacx Flux S. This whopping 47% reduction means you can grab this powerful direct-drive trainer for just $399.99 at Amazon.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we chose the Tacx Flux S as the obvious go-to smart trainer for pretty much anyone from the seasoned indoor rider to beginners getting into indoor riding for 2025. It comes ready to deliver everything you need to make indoor cycling the best possible and help achieve your New Year fitness goals.

Garmin Tacx Flux S: was $749.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Save $350 The Garmin Tacx Flux S is at a bargain price on Amazon. It's our pick as the best direct-drive smart turbo trainer. It has a long list of performance features including reliable, consistent measurements with power, speed and cadence, measured accurately within 3%. At 22kg, it's pretty heavy compared to some of its rivals, but this adds to the realistic ride and stable feel of the Tacx Flux S.

Why choose the Garmin Tacx Flux S?

I like to use my smart trainer to mix up workouts with virtual rides and structured training plans. The Garmin Tacx Flux S is compatible with the best indoor training apps, such as Zwift, BKOOL, and Rouvy.

Key features that make it the overall selection in the best smart indoor trainer guide is the smooth and silent performance – designed to keep vibration and noise levels to the absolute minimum, meaning you can ride whenever you want without disturbing household members or neighbours.

The Tacx Flux S also has a superbly realistic ride feel. Up to 10% incline simulation mimics real-world conditions, giving you a truly immersive experience—whether you’re climbing a hill or tackling a flat sprint. It can handle your most explosive sprints, up to 1,500 watts.

This deal is US only, so if you're shopping in another territory below, I've added the best Garmin Tacx Flux S deals in your territory.