Huge Adidas Cyber Monday discounts on cycling kit: save 54% on Velosambas, Gravel Cycling Shoes, Bib Shorts and more

It wasn't long ago that you couldn't get Adidas' Velosamba cycling shoes for love nor money, with stock levels continually drying up due to rampant demand.

But right now the shoe is on the other foot, as it were. You can currently get a staggering 54% discount on the Velosambas in the US and 33% in the UK - plus other huge reductions across the German brand's cycling range, including gravel shoes, road shoes and bib shorts.

Just use the code CYBER to make sure you grab that extra 40 per cent discount off the currant site reduction price. Or, for a full collection of all the best Cyber Monday bike deals from across the web, you can check out our main hub over here.

Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes

Adidas' cycling range just keeps on continuing to expand, with two-bolt gravel cycling shoes being just the latest addition. The German brand is carving its own way, with an internal sock integrated into the design - not unlike some football boots - to help keep debris out of the shoes.

(opens in new tab) US - Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes: was $180.00 , now $86.40 at Adidas (opens in new tab) Use the code CYBER to access this discount.

Adidas The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes

In terms of the look and application, these are just the same as the standard Velosambas - stiff, robust, stylish and perfect for pedalling around town. The difference comes in the construction and the materials, which, as you may well have surmised, are free from any animal products and testing. You can check out our full review of the non-vegan Adidas Velosambas over here.

(opens in new tab) US - Adidas The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes: was $130.00 , now $62.40 at Adidas (opens in new tab) Use the code CYBER to access this discount.

Adidas The Parley Road Shoe Boa

Adidas has added a micro-adjustable Boa dial for fastening up these sleek-y black road cycling shoes. A sock-like upper should keep things comfy on longer days in the saddle, and the fibre glass-reinforced nylon plate helps with pedalling efficiency. To finish these off, Adidas has turned its three-stripe design reflective.

(opens in new tab) US - Adidas The Parley Road Shoe Boa: was $200.00 , now $102.00 at Adidas (opens in new tab) Use the code CYBER to access this discount.

Adidas The Padded Cycling Bib Shorts

Made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic and containing a minium of 40 per cent recycled materials, Adidas' bib short offering is a sustainable choice.

The main fabric of these shorts has added elasticity to provide a close, unrestrictive ride feel while pedalling. Chamois-wise, Adidas has specced a dual-density endurance pad that promises six hours of saddle comfort.