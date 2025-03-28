Hurry! These Peloton exercise bike deals won't be around for long – Save up to $395 now and invest in your fitness and health for 2025

Peloton is renowned for being one of the biggest brands for at-home fitness and offers one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is on right now, and there are decent discounts to be had on Peloton hardware.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to invest in a Peloton bike, that moment might just be now – as the original Peloton bike and the Peloton Bike+ have both reached their best prices since last year's Black Friday deals.

Grab the Peloton Indoor Exercise Bikes on sale right now at Amazon for just $1,195.

If your fitness requirements involve more than just indoor cycling, Peloton offers the additional advantage of an extensive library of instructor-led off-bike workouts. These include strength training, yoga, and more. Its large HD touchscreen makes it easy to transition to these workouts, making Peloton much more than just an exercise bike.

Peloton Bike+: was $2,495 now $2,100 at Amazon Save $395. The Peloton Bike+ shares similar features with the Original Peloton, but it has a 23.8” HD touchscreen that offers 360° of movement. This design allows for an effortless transition from bike exercise to floor and strength workouts, enabling you to stay on track with your workout from any angle. Additionally, the Bike+ features auto resistance, which automatically adjusts to match instructor cues during workouts. Price check: Peloton $2,495

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton claims to provide the most comprehensive fitness platform, with a vast array of live and on-demand classes led by certified instructors. The platform offers diverse workout options, including cycling, strength training, yoga, and meditation, catering to various fitness preferences. A global community encourages engagement through interactive features such as leaderboards and virtual interaction to motivate and support everyone's fitness goals.

The system is designed for convenience and flexibility, enabling users to participate in workouts at their preferred time and location. The Peloton bike has a compact footprint of just 4’ x 2’ – smaller than your average yoga mat.

It's worth noting that a Peloton is technically not compatible with Zwift without the purchase of additional tech. If Zwift is a priority, you should look at one of the best indoor smart bikes rather than a Peloton.