Hurry! These Peloton exercise bike deals won't be around for long – Save up to $395 now and invest in your fitness and health for 2025

Peloton is renowned for being one of the biggest brands for at-home fitness and offers one of the best indoor exercise bikes on the market. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is on right now, and there are decent discounts to be had on Peloton hardware.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to invest in a Peloton bike, that moment might just be now – as the original Peloton bike and the Peloton Bike+ have both reached their best prices since last year's Black Friday deals.

Peloton Original Bike
Peloton Original Bike : was $1,445 now $1,195 at Amazon

Save $300. The original Peloton bike features a large 21.5" full HD touchscreen, providing an immersive experience for Peloton workout classes. Metrics such as heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance are easily monitored, allowing you to keep track of all your performance statistics. The Peloton can also pair with top heart rate monitors and smartwatches.

Read our full Peloton Exercise Bike review

Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+: was $2,495 now $2,100 at Amazon

Save $395. The Peloton Bike+ shares similar features with the Original Peloton, but it has a 23.8” HD touchscreen that offers 360° of movement. This design allows for an effortless transition from bike exercise to floor and strength workouts, enabling you to stay on track with your workout from any angle. Additionally, the Bike+ features auto resistance, which automatically adjusts to match instructor cues during workouts.

Price check: Peloton $2,495

