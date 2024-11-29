I love coffee, and this Black Friday deal is about to revolutionize my morning routine

This top rated Breville Espresso Machine is capable of giving you the caffeine kick you need for winter riding

Man drinking from blue cup in blue t shirt in kitchen
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By
published

I would consider myself more than just a coffee enthusiast - I'm a bit of a nerd really, particularly if this article is anything to by...

A good-quality brew is almost a necessity for my morning routine, and I think this is something that will resonate with many cyclists. As Silviu Rad told me when I wrote the nerds guide to coffee, your equipment plays a critical role in the quality of your brew. Grind size and extraction can greatly affect the taste of your caffeine hit.

Breville BES870XL Expresso Machine

Breville BES870XL Expresso Machine

$749.99 Now $549.99 at Amazon US

Renowned in high-quality brewing equipment, Breville is a no-nonsense brand when it comes to making the perfect cup. This bean-to-cup machine handles everything and even has a milk frother so you can make latte art to your heart's content.

View Deal
Sage The Barista Express

Sage The Barista Express

£629.99 now £449.00 at Amazon UK

The bad news is the Breville BES870XL isn't available at a discount in the UK. The good news is that this similar machine from Sage is!

Bean-to-cup functionality, and exceptional reviews including a testimonial from one of my personal barista friends, this machine is well worth a look.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1