I love coffee, and this Black Friday deal is about to revolutionize my morning routine

I would consider myself more than just a coffee enthusiast - I'm a bit of a nerd really, particularly if this article is anything to by...

A good-quality brew is almost a necessity for my morning routine, and I think this is something that will resonate with many cyclists. As Silviu Rad told me when I wrote the nerds guide to coffee, your equipment plays a critical role in the quality of your brew. Grind size and extraction can greatly affect the taste of your caffeine hit.

Enter the Breville Espresso Machine - one of the best bean-to-cup options on the market.

US Coffee machine deals

UK Coffee machine deals

If you’ve been dreaming of crafting barista-quality espresso from the comfort of your own home, the Breville Barista Express is a fantastic option to consider. Widely praised for its sleek design, excellent espresso quality, and reliable milk frothing capabilities, this machine is perfect for coffee enthusiasts who enjoy the ritual of making a great cup. And with this Black Friday deal, it’s even more tempting to take the plunge.

The Breville Barista Express combines high performance with thoughtful features. It includes a built-in conical burr grinder for freshly ground coffee, a precise 15-bar pressure system, and customizable brew options for one or two shots. Its stainless steel finish looks timeless, so will fit seamlessly into most kitchens. You’ll also love its compact design, which houses a removable water reservoir, handy storage for cleaning tools, and an integrated tamper for convenience.

Breville BES870XL Expresso Machine $749.99 Now $549.99 at Amazon US Renowned in high-quality brewing equipment, Breville is a no-nonsense brand when it comes to making the perfect cup. This bean-to-cup machine handles everything and even has a milk frother so you can make latte art to your heart's content.

This machine truly shines in its ability to produce perfect shots of espresso with a rich crema on top. Coffee aficionados have raved about its performance, particularly its ability to craft café-level drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, thanks to its professional-grade steam wand.

If you’re worried about cost, think of it this way: with this Black Friday discount, the Barista Express becomes an investment that could save you serious money in the long run. Skipping those daily trips to your local coffee shop will add up quickly, making this machine a smart buy, not just a luxury.

Whether you’re a seasoned coffee enthusiast or just getting started, the Breville Barista Express could be the deal that turns your home into your new favourite café. Don’t wait - this deal won’t last forever!