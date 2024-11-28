Indulge in this Tacx turbo trainer monster deal, with 44% off your gateway to indoor riding

Enjoy a giant saving on the Tacx Flux 2 and pedal indoors in comfort all winter

image of cyclist on indoor trainer with Black Friday roundel
(Image credit: Future)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Interest in indoor riding grows every single year, and it's little wonder, with the smart trainer compatible apps designed to make the activity fun becoming more and more capable.

Hook up to an app, Zwift being the market leader, via one of the best smart trainers, and you can climb imaginary (and, very real) mountains, join group rides, follow structured workouts, and even race.

US: Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer: Was $900, now $499.99 at REI | Save 44%

US: Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer: Was $900, now $499.99 at REI | Save 44%

UK: Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer: Was £699.99, now £499.99 at Garmin | Save £200

Capable of replicating climbs up to 16%, when in ERG mode and paired with an indoor app, and able to handle sprint power up to 2,000 watts, this trainer offers all you need to enjoy indoor riding. Power accuracy is 2.5% and the wide base offers stability when sprinting.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1