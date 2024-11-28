Indulge in this Tacx turbo trainer monster deal, with 44% off your gateway to indoor riding

Interest in indoor riding grows every single year, and it's little wonder, with the smart trainer compatible apps designed to make the activity fun becoming more and more capable.

Hook up to an app, Zwift being the market leader, via one of the best smart trainers, and you can climb imaginary (and, very real) mountains, join group rides, follow structured workouts, and even race.

The smart trainer of choice is fundamental to your experience, and the Tacx Flux 2 - which is reduced by 44% in the US and £200 in the UK via Black Friday deals - is an absolute corker.

US: Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer: Was $900, now $499.99 at REI | Save 44% UK: Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer: Was £699.99, now £499.99 at Garmin | Save £200 Capable of replicating climbs up to 16%, when in ERG mode and paired with an indoor app, and able to handle sprint power up to 2,000 watts, this trainer offers all you need to enjoy indoor riding. Power accuracy is 2.5% and the wide base offers stability when sprinting.

Garmin aquired Tacx back in 2019, and the Flux 2 is one of its leading smart trainers, offering the features you need to enjoy an immersive indoor riding experience without an overly offensive price tag.

Indoor training is big business in cycling right now, with some trainers retailing well over the £1000/$1000 price point, and smart bikes - often twice that price - growing in popularity.

The Tacx Flux 2 will mimic climbs up to 16%, which, most of us will find a fair push outdoors. It can cater for power outputs up to 2,000 watts (good luck achieving that target!), and it measures power readings with an accuracy of +/- 2.5%. More pricey units will go up to 20%, and promise 1% accuracy, but they'll cost twice as much.

With close to 50% off in the US, the Flux 2 is a surefire bargain, and the best smart trainer deal we've seen so far this Black Friday.