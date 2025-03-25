It's so new that we haven't even tested it yet, but the Wahoo Elemnt Ace cycling computer has a surprising 15% discount in this Amazon Spring Sale deal

The Wahoo Elemnt Ace was launched in December last year and the flagship model from the Atlanta fitness giant is aimed to challenge as the best cycling computer on the market.

It's so new that we've not even reviewed it here at Cycling Weekly, but it's safe to say the Wahoo Elemnt Ace cycling computer has caused plenty of discussion. It comes packed full of new features, including a first of its kind 'Wind Sensor', and it's massive – the biggest of any cycling computer on the market, even bigger than its main rival the Garmin Edge 1050.

Buy Wahoo Elemnt Ace in the Amazon Big Spring Sale for just £466.65.

It's rare for such new tech to be discounted, so seeing this all-new GPS computer carry 15% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale was surprising. You can grab the Wahoo Elemnt Ace right now at Amazon for just £466.65 – a huge 15% off the £549.99 list price.

So, if the Wahoo Elemnt Ace is on your radar, we suggest you grab it fast because this price won't be around for long.

The Wahoo Ace is large, and that's not necessarily a bad thing – it means the display is crystal clear, delivering all your ride information more clearly than ever.

According to the Wahoo specification sheet, it measures 125 x 70 x 20 mm, with the touchscreen measuring 9.7 cm. In comparison, the Garmin Edge 1050 measures 118.5 x 60.2 x 16.3 mm, featuring an 8.89 cm display. The size does mean that your existing Garmin mount is now redundant, and the Ace includes an all-new, stronger alloy mount.

The 'Wind Sensor', or 'Aero Awareness' as the brand calls it, is the most intriguing feature of the Ace. Wahoo claims that the integrated wind sensor enables you to visualise one of cycling’s most critical variables: wind. By quantifying airspeed while you ride, it provides insight into the effects of wind and drafting, allowing you to adjust your effort and positioning more effectively. Although we have yet to test this feature, it adds an extra layer of statistics and detail to your ride.

The Wahoo Elemnt Ace has a large and vivid display (Image credit: Wahoo)

If an Amazon cycling computer deal isn't on your wishlist then our Amazon Spring Sale deals hub has carefully selected products from some of the best cycling brands and worth a look if your stocking up on essentials or kitting out for summer riding.