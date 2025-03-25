It's so new that we haven't even tested it yet, but the Wahoo Elemnt Ace cycling computer has a surprising 15% discount in this Amazon Spring Sale deal

The latest Wahoo cycling computer features a built-in 'Wind Sensor', and if you fancy trying out this all-new tech, it's available with £83 off in this exclusive Amazon offer

The Wahoo Elemnt Ace was launched in December last year and the flagship model from the Atlanta fitness giant is aimed to challenge as the best cycling computer on the market.

It's so new that we've not even reviewed it here at Cycling Weekly, but it's safe to say the Wahoo Elemnt Ace cycling computer has caused plenty of discussion. It comes packed full of new features, including a first of its kind 'Wind Sensor', and it's massive – the biggest of any cycling computer on the market, even bigger than its main rival the Garmin Edge 1050.

Wahoo Elemnt Ace Cycling Computer
Wahoo Elemnt Ace Cycling Computer: was £549 now £466.65 at Amazon

Save 15% The Wahoo Elemnt Ace might be the new kid on the block, but it is feature-rich and certainly a challenger for the title of best cycling computer. Highlights include a built-in wind sensor, a huge intuitive touchscreen that works just like your smartphone, and detailed maps and metrics that you can easily control with a press, pinch, or swipe.

