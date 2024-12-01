I've found the safest road bike helmet on the market for just £27 thanks to this Cyber Monday deal

Who'd have thought that a helmet this cheap – the Specialized Align MIPS for just £26.99 - is actually one of the safest on the market?

Helmets are somewhat of a funny product in the cycling world because they are of paramount importance when it comes to safety, yet they are often marketed more on aesthetics, aerodynamics, weight or ventilation than on their primary purpose.

Specialized Align MIPS £45.00 now £26.99 at Tredz UK The Specialized Align MIPS cycling helmet is easy on the eye, built with quality contact points, and is the safest road cycling helmet according to one independent study released earlier this year. It might not be the world's lightest helmet, but at sub £30, its hard to pass up on!

Add to that the current EU and US helmet safety standards which are wildly out of date, and it can be quite tricky to know if you are getting the safest helmet possible. Luckily though, independent studies such as those done by Virginia Tech, and Hiper in the UK can help you make an informed decision.

Hiper's comprehensive testing in particular, which was released this year, ranked the Specialized Align MIPS as its highest-performing road helmet - that's against tests that go far beyond what is legally required in the UK and US.

Now, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can pick up an Align MIPS for less than 30 quid!

First of all, allow me to shed a bit of light on the current safety standards. Standards, like EN 1078 (1997) and SNELL (1998), are outdated and in many cases came out over 20 years ago, focusing mainly on rare linear impacts. Hiper's study, funded by the Road Safety Trust, is addressing this with modern, real-world testing. Their protocol uses angled anvils to replicate rotational forces, a key cause of concussions, and advanced headforms modeled from MRI and CT scans for realistic impact simulations.

This comprehensive approach measures both skull fracture and brain injury risks. By surpassing benchmarks like Virginia Tech's ratings, HEAD Lab’s research pushes for continuous innovation, empowering consumers to choose helmets designed for modern accident scenarios.

So far, 30 helmets have been tested, across varying price points, with the Specialized Align MIPS currently coming out on top when it comes to road bike helmets.

While it may lack the WorldTour allure of its more expensive siblings such as the Specialized S-Works Prevail III or the Evade III, the Align MIPS provides excellent safety features at a low price. Add to that quality padding and a sure fitting buckle, and you've got a helmet that is tricky to beat at this price point!