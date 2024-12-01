I've found the safest road bike helmet on the market for just £27 thanks to this Cyber Monday deal

According to a leading independent study this year, the Specialized Align MIPS is incredibly effective, and thanks to this deal, it's affordable too

(Image credit: Specialized)
Joe Baker
By
published

Who'd have thought that a helmet this cheap – the Specialized Align MIPS for just £26.99 - is actually one of the safest on the market?

Helmets are somewhat of a funny product in the cycling world because they are of paramount importance when it comes to safety, yet they are often marketed more on aesthetics, aerodynamics, weight or ventilation than on their primary purpose.

