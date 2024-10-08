I've hunted down my best Amazon Prime Day deal so far on the brilliant DJI Osmo Action 3 camera – at its lowest-ever price

The DJI Osmo Action 3 has 42% off and you get a load of accessories in this brilliant Prime Day deal

I love filming my cycling adventures and one of the best bike and helmet cameras I've ever used is the DJI Osmo Action 3. It may not be the best-in-class action camera – GoPro and its Hero13 Black have that sewn up, but the DJI Osmo Action 3 has plenty going for it. At this price, it's an Amazon Prime Day must-buy if you're looking for a feature-packed action camera.

DJI Osmo Action 3: Was £289, now £169 at AmazonSave £120

Save £120 The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe to toe with its rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories.

This bundle comes with spare batteries, a chest mount (the best mount for riding shots), and a backpack strap mount.

