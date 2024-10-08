I've hunted down my best Amazon Prime Day deal so far on the brilliant DJI Osmo Action 3 camera – at its lowest-ever price

I love filming my cycling adventures and one of the best bike and helmet cameras I've ever used is the DJI Osmo Action 3. It may not be the best-in-class action camera – GoPro and its Hero13 Black have that sewn up, but the DJI Osmo Action 3 has plenty going for it. At this price, it's an Amazon Prime Day must-buy if you're looking for a feature-packed action camera.

DJI Osmo Action 3: Was £289, now £169 at Amazon

Save £120 The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe to toe with its rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories. This bundle comes with spare batteries, a chest mount (the best mount for riding shots), and a backpack strap mount.

This Amazon Prime Day deal on the DJI Osmo Action 3 is brilliant – even if it was just on the camera itself, but there's more, because this is the Outdoor Como package. So you get a chest and backpack strap mount which is perfect for cycling and an extra battery, which allows you to record up to 320 minutes of footage. It also comes with a flat base mount, lens protector, protective frame and various locking screws – allowing a load of versatility for mounting your camera.

The DJI Osmo 3 shares most of the same performance features as its more expensive rivals with 4K/120fps HDR footage, and the DJI HorizonSteady software keeps things smooth and ultra-level for stunning video. More geared up for film the Osmo 3 doesn't quite match up to its rivals on photography capability, but you can still shoot decent images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance.

It's not perfect but at this price and with the accessories included its a steal and great choice for anyone getting into action cameras for the first time.

