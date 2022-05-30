Memorial Day Deal: Save 18% on a Apple Watch Series 7

Memorial Day always throws up a lot of good deals, and this significant smartwatch saving is not to be missed

Image shows cyclist using a smartwatch.
We’ve seen some great cycle computer and smartwatch deals but we’re picking out this Apple Watch Series 7 discount as it is one of the best around today. 

Packed with premium health and fitness-tracking features, including blood oxygen monitoring, ECG and notifications on irregular heart rhythms, the Apple Watch Series 7 has an always-on display that’s easy to see and use on the go.  

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a more rounded design than previously and is available in two sizes. It’s the slimmer 41mm size that receives this biggest discount. But the 45mm model is still on a 16% reduction, now priced at $359 (previously $399), and boasts a display which is almost 20% larger than the Series 6. 

The smartwatch can automatically detect when you start riding and so will helpfully remind you to start a workout in these situations. Another useful feature specifically for cycling include the fall detection and the watches ability to alert the emergency services if you hit the deck. 

Apple has also worked on its algorithm to more accurately calculate calories on e-bike rides. 

Alongside tracking rides, pilates and tai chi workouts can also now be tracked. 

The 7 Series model charges with a fast-charging USB-C cable, taking just 45 minutes to go from zero to 80%, and just eight minutes will cover you for eight hours of sleep tracking. 

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399, now $329 - Save 18% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch Series 7 is an excellent choice for those looking for a smartwatch with an always-on display and premium features including blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, alongside the ability to track bike rides and other workouts, and sleep.  

Find more great deals this Memorial Day from brands including Garmin and Specialized over here.

