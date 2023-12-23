More lumens for less: massive 50% discount on bike lights in the Christmas sales

When we talk about cycling essentials, bike lights are right up there. Obviously they're a must when riding after dark but many lights today feature a daytime running mode that can aid your visibility even when the sun is up.

The huge range of options can make shopping for bike lights seem like a minefield. However, regardless of your needs and budget, we've selected a few options that are all currently reduced in price. High lumen count? Helmet mount? Front, rear and sets? They're all here and at discounts that should make you, well, light up.

US Bike light deals: Front lights

Knog Blinder 600: was $84.95 , now $41.93 at REI In our best bike lights group test we rated the Blinder 900 as the best light for commuters - and while the 600 has a few less lumens it's still a great choice for your ride into work and beyond. Its beam angles are ideally suited to road riding and it comes with two different silicone straps to fit various bar widths. USB charged, on flash mode the battery is good for 9 hours. Currently with 50% off.

Blackburn Dayblazer 1500: was $94.99 , now $70.95 at Mike's Bikes For those who require plenty of output, the Dayblazer's 1500 lumens should prove appealing. Despite being extremely bright, it's also a neat and lightweight option, weighing just 140g. Features a number of modes, including Blitz designed for daytime running. Water resistant with USB charging.

Lezyne EBike Micro Drive: was $64.99 , now $38.99 at Jenson USA If you ride an e-bike then it makes sense to use front light that can be plugged directly into your bike's battery - like this Micro Drive offering from Lezyne. It features 500 lumens, a clever intelligent auto day/night dim mode and like all the Micro Drive lights is easy to fit and plenty durable too. Now with 40% off.

US Bike light deals: Rear lights

Specialized Stix Elite 2 tailight: was $49.99 , now $25.00 at Jenson USA I've chosen the Stix Elite 2 for its versatility - not just a night light, it works effectively in the daytime too with visibility of up to half a mile. It also has five other modes, a flexible mounting system and an integrated USB tab that means it can be charged without a cable. Now with 50% off retail.

Raveman TR50 Tail Light: was $29.99 , now $9.99 at Best Buy You can't go wrong at this price - a 50 lumens tail light with 25 hours run time from a reputable brand. It boasts a wide angle lens for improved side-on visibility, five different modes and an adjustable mount that allows you to change its angle. And all for less than ten bucks!

US Bike light deals: Light sets

Lezyne Mini Drive 400XL / Stick Drive Bike Light Set: was $62.00, now $30.93 at REI The front Mini Drive supplies 400 lumens in a compact unit, complete with eight different outputs including a daylighr running mode. The rear Stick Drive has 30 lumens, 270 degrees of visibility and 23 hours of run time. Both USB lights can be charged without a cable. Now with 50% off retail.

Specialized Flash Pack Light Combo: was $60.00 , now $30.00 at Backcountry An affordable combo kit, it features a Flash 300 headlight a Flashback taillight that delivers 300 lumens at the front and 20 lumens in the rear. Both lights features a number of modes, with the rear offering an eco mode that's good for 20 hours. If you're after a compact, lightweight light set that's easy top mount and won't break the bank, this combination from Specialized is well worth a look.

UK Bike light deals: Front lights

Blackburn Dayblazer 1500: w as £89.99 , now £59.99 at Merlin Cycles The Dayblazer 1500 might only weigh 140g but it still packs a serious 1500 lumens punch. This means it's effective for late night road and gravel rides and winter commutes - but the daytime running mode makes it even more versatile. Water resistant with USB charging, it's currently available here with 33% off retail.

Exposure Zenith Mk1 Front Light: was £295.00 , now £181.99 at Wiggle It's still expensive but you're getting a lot of light for your money and saving 38% off retail. The Zenith front light delivers 2000 lumens in a powerful and wide-reaching beam. It use a neat traffic-light system to indicate battery life and comes with mounts for both helmet and handlebars.

Knog Blinder Pro 900: was 79.99, now £67.99 at Singletrack Bikes While it's not a big discount, I've included the Blinder Pro 900 because it's simply a great light, awarded the title of 'best for commuters' in our best bike lights grouptest. Why the award? Well it boasts 900 lumens, a slew of running modes, good battery life and quality mounting bracket.

UK Bike light deals: Rear lights

Moon Gemini Rear Light: was £23.99 , now £12.99 at Tredz I always like to include a truly affordable option and Moon's Gemini rear light is just that - and you're still getting a lot of light for your money. It features 80 lumens of power, a range of modes including a great daytime flash option that extends the battery life to 20 hours and a handy universal bracket and belt clip bracket.

Ravemen TR50 rear light: was £39.99 , now £26.99 at Tredz If you're after a powerful rear light, then the TR50 delivers. It features 50 lumens but does have a range of modes to improve battery life - a low 10 lumens setting equates to 7.6 hour run time for example. Comes with a neat clip that can be attached to a backpack, making it commuter friendly.

UK Bike light deals: Light sets

Moon Comet X Pro Light Set: was £55.99 , now £29.99 at Merlin Cycles The Comet X Pro light set are small but perfectly formed, with the lightweight design delivering great side visibility and a 270 degree beam angle. Other details include daytime flash modes and both a universal bracket and belt clip bracket. Now with 46% off retail.