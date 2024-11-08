Muc-Off goes big early on its Black Friday 2024 deals with 25% off everything – including its latest Mobile Pressure Washer

Right now, you can pick up massive discounts across the entire Muc-Off range as the renowned bike cleaning brand drops its Black Friday 2024 deals early. Muc-Off isn't messing around with selected products offering everything on-site at 25% off – including the Muc-Off Pressure Washer which comes in an eleven-item bundled deal, now only $239.99, discounted from $319.99.

For shoppers in the UK, the 25% off is only on the Muc-Off pressure washer range. However, unlike the US it does include the recently launched Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle – reduced from £250 to just £187.50. There are several different bundled options – including extra batteries, dry bags and essential cleaning products.

If previous Muc-Off Black Friday shopping events are followed – we'd expect the UK site to drop the same site-wide 25% discounts very soon.

Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bundle: Was $319.99, now £239.99

Save 25% The Muc-Off pressure washer was launched as the first pressure washer designed and built purely for cleaning bikes – designed to be safe on bearings and delicate surfaces of your bike. This bundled deal comes with everything you need including three lances to cater for specific cleaning needs, a Snow Foam Lance and a waterproof Dry Bag. Also included is a 1L bottle of Nano Tech Concentrate, Bio Drivetrain Cleaner, Bike Protect, C3 Dry Lube and 2x Microfibre Cloths. Price check: Amazon $301.46

Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Bundle: Was £250, now £187.50

Save 25% There's no tangling of mains cables and hose pipes with this power washer. The Muc-Off Mobile is powered by a 40v lithium-ion battery and a 500w motor. It has its own 20L capacity water tank meaning it can go anywhere you can access water, or grab the discounted Pressure Water Tank and you're good to go. The starter bundle comes with four lances, including a Snow Foamer which transforms the Nano Tech Bike Cleaner into a deep cleaning foam.

If a pressure washer is not what you are after this Black Friday, there is a load of bike cleaning, accessories and maintenance essentials, all with 25% off (US only at the moment). However, if you're outside the US I've added the best Muc-Off deals relevant to your location from other retailers like Amazon.

I've also picked out a few of my favourite items from the Muc-Off range, plus some highly rated picks from the Cycling Weekly tech team. We are big fans of the Muc-Off Tubeless Valves and they grabbed a spot in our Best Tubeless Valves 2024 guide – they are priced at just $26.24 from $34.99 in all the sizing and colour options.

Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream: Was $14.99, now $11.24

The best chamois cream is essential for keeping you comfortable when you have big days in the saddle. Muc-Off's luxury version gets its name from the list of ingredients including Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel, Shea Butter and Sunflower Oil – all added to enhance comfort.



Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit: Was $65.99, now $49.99

The Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit from Muc-Off contains everything you need to get a tubeless-ready wheelset ready to roll. It comes with Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape, Seal Patches, Tubeless Valves and No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant.