These are our favorite deals from REI's Memorial Day sale

We've chosen our favorite deeply discounted deals, from tires to apparel to entire bikes

Picture of a cyclist waving american flag in an open field in Oklahoma against a dramatic cloudy sky on Independence Day.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

In between logging some bonus miles this Memorial Day Weekend, be sure to also check out REI's annual Anniversary Sale, which extends through the holiday weekend. 

Snag deals like 25% off Maxxis tires, 20% off all Giro helmets and 20% off all bike saddles now through Monday. 

$50 off Garmin Edge 540

Upgrade your bike computer at a discount with the Garmin Edge 540. The Edge 540 features performance insights as you ride, as well as targeted coaching and advanced navigation. Never lose your way on the road - or with your training - again. 

$50 of a Garmin Varia

See and be seen. Enhancing your visibility and giving you heightened awareness of vehicles approaching from behind, the Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar taillight helps you ride with peace of mind. Our reviewer concluded that the Varia radar-operated rear light is a surprisingly effective way to keep abreast of what’s happening behind you.

70% of Rapha Classic Cycling Shoes

Lightweight, performance-oriented and so very fashionable,  the Rapha Classic cycling shoes feature thermoplastic polyurethane–coated carbon outsoles for excellent power transfer and light weight, without being slippery.

25% off Maxxis Tires - Reaver

Gravel season is in full swing. Time for some fresh rubber? The Reaver leverages a low-and-fast diamond-knurled center tread with hearty side knobs for reliable traction, especially when cornering.

$20 off a Bontrager Aeolus Comp Saddle

There is nothing worse than riding a bike using a bike saddle that is uncomfortable or ill-fitting. While saddle choice is highly individual the Bontrager Aeolus' short but wider nose and full cutout provide stability and comfort in a more forward position. 

20% off one of Giro's most beloved helmets&nbsp;

Weighing in at just 270 grams (size medium), the Giro Aries helmet is all about optimizing aerodynamics, weight, and keeping you cool. The Aries features 24 vents for maximum air flow as well as a dual-density liner designed to address both high- and low-speed impacts for safety maximization. 

25% off CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Water Bottle - 21 fl. oz.

Let's face it - cyclists can always use more water bottles. The CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Water Bottle features double-walled insulation to maximize keeping your beverages cool as well as an "easy squeeze" design for easy sipping while riding.

25% off Pearl Izumi Attack cycling jersey

Pearl Izumi is an industry veteran brand known for making solid and reliable cycling apparel. The Attack jersey features UPF 20 sun protection built into its fabric, three rear pockets and reflective safety tabs sewn into the jersey. Best of all, it is partially made from recycled polyester, bringing an element of sustainability to this article of clothing.

25% off Wild Rye Eleanor "Chammy" cycling shorts

One of the most notable - and lovable - elements of Wild Rye is its pleasant illustrative patterns on many of its designs. The Eleanor Chammy shorts come in black and white "Witchy Woman" and orangey "Sicilian Summer" patterns that both feature a high waistband with silicone grips in the rear of the waistband and on the thighs and an endurance-style chamois pad.

25% off Topeak Deluxe Accessory Kit

Next to purchasing the bike itself, one of the most expensive aspects of bike ownership is accruing all of the tools needed to become your own mechanic. The Topeak Deluxe Accessory Kit contains a mini pump that works with Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves, an 11-function multi-tool, two tire levers and a storage bag for under your bike seat. Whether you're working on your bike at home or need a quick fix on the road, it's never a bad idea to stock up on these key bike accessories. 

40% off REI Co-op cycles ADV 3.1 bike

If you've been wanting to dabble in gravel riding but haven't wanted to commit to spending a fortunate on a gravel bike, the ADV 3.1 could be your "gateway" gravel bike to test out the trails. The ADV 3.1's frame is made of chromoly steel and has Shimano components and hydraulic disc brakes.

30% off Yakima RidgeBack four-bike hitch rack

What good is biking if not done with friends? Now you and three friends can set out on bike adventures with the Yakima RidgeBack four-bike hitch rack, on sale for nearly half-off. This bike rack comes fully assembled, so as long as your car already has a hitch-mount installed, you can unbox this rack and immediately load your bikes and get going. The rack also tilts down to allow for easy car trunk access.

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

