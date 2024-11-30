With GCN's live cycling coverage gone, armchair cycling fans are limited to where offers live pro cycling in the US. FloBikes, Max, and Peacock are the only three places where you can watch the 2025 cycling season in the USA.

Luckily Peacock and Max have dropped outstanding Black Friday discounts and the streaming services will be broadcasting most of the big 2025 races. Their coverage will include the Tour de France, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, the Critérium du Dauphiné, Giro d'Italia and Paris-Nice to name a few.

Peacock 12-Month Subscription: Was $79.99, now $19.99 Save 75% Peacock is the US home of the cycling's greatest race, the Tour de France. This deal allows you to watch the Tour as well as other major races like the Vuelta and Paris-Roubiax for $60 off the usual 12-month subscription rate.

Peacock 6-Month Subscription: Was $7.99, now $1.99 Save 75% If you don't want to commit to a full year's subscription then the pay monthly option is also at a very attractive price of just $1.99 reduced from the usual $7.99. You can also stream Peacock across three devices allowing non-cycling family members to view all the other Peacock channels.

Max 6-Month Subscription: Was $9.99, now $2.99 Save 70% Max already streams the Giro to the US but yesterday announced it had furthered its partnership with Sister brand Discovery. This will bring over 300 cycling races across all disciplines to TV and stream from February 8th 2025, making this deal very timely. Catch all the spring classics, UCI Track Champions League and more on Max.

If you travel regularly, subscribing to a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the best way to watch your regular streaming services while abroad. A VPN gives you the ability to change your IP address and location. It means that you can easily switch your location to your usual location and access your subscription service as if you were at home.

NordVPN is offering a range of Black Friday deals, including over 70% off its Prime (US) packages, and Ultimate (UK) packages which deliver a secure, high-speed VPN and browser protection.

Check out the best VPN deals in the US and UK below.

Nord Prime VPN 27-Month Subscription: Was $863.73, now $229.23 Save 72% The Prime package not only provides you with a high-speed VPN that allows you to watch your favourite streaming services while you're on your travels but also Threat Protection Pro, which delivers browser protection and ad blocking. This Black Friday deal equates to just $8.49 a month for 27 months - a huge 72% saving off the regular price.

Nord VPN Ultimate 27-Month Subscription: Was £507.33, now £132.03 This Black Friday deal works out at just £5.29 a month for 27 months – a huge 74% saving off the regular price. For this you get a secure, high-speed VPN that allows you to watch your favourite streaming services wherever you are as well as Threat Protection Pro, which delivers browser protection and ad-blocking.

Away from streaming deals our Black Friday bike 2024 hub has all the best cycling deals to save you money on bikes, clothing, tech and accessories. One incredible deal is on the Specialized S-Works Diverge STR – one of the best gravel bikes around and has a massive $8,749 discount.

The Cycling Weekly team continue to search the internet daily so we can bring you the best deals throughout the sale, which runs until the end of Cyber Monday on the 2nd of December.