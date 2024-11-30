These Black Friday streaming subscriptions have an incredible 75% off – See all the big races next season with Max and Peacock

Live cycling coverage is back in the US for 2025 with streaming services Peacock and Max's Black Friday deals

Cyclist watching bicycle racing on the TV
(Image credit: Future/Dan Gould)
Paul Brett
By
published

With GCN's live cycling coverage gone, armchair cycling fans are limited to where offers live pro cycling in the US. FloBikes, Max, and Peacock are the only three places where you can watch the 2025 cycling season in the USA.

Luckily Peacock and Max have dropped outstanding Black Friday discounts and the streaming services will be broadcasting most of the big 2025 races. Their coverage will include the Tour de France, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, the Critérium du Dauphiné, Giro d'Italia and Paris-Nice to name a few.

Peacock 12-Month Subscription: Was $79.99, now $19.99

Peacock 12-Month Subscription: Was $79.99, now $19.99

Save 75% Peacock is the US home of the cycling's greatest race, the Tour de France. This deal allows you to watch the Tour as well as other major races like the Vuelta and Paris-Roubiax for $60 off the usual 12-month subscription rate.

View Deal
Peacock 6-Month Subscription: Was $7.99, now $1.99

Peacock 6-Month Subscription: Was $7.99, now $1.99

Save 75% If you don't want to commit to a full year's subscription then the pay monthly option is also at a very attractive price of just $1.99 reduced from the usual $7.99. You can also stream Peacock across three devices allowing non-cycling family members to view all the other Peacock channels.

Max 6-Month Subscription: Was $9.99, now $2.99

Max 6-Month Subscription: Was $9.99, now $2.99

Save 70% Max already streams the Giro to the US but yesterday announced it had furthered its partnership with Sister brand Discovery. This will bring over 300 cycling races across all disciplines to TV and stream from February 8th 2025, making this deal very timely. Catch all the spring classics, UCI Track Champions League and more on Max.

Nord Prime VPN 27-Month Subscription: Was $863.73, now $229.23

Nord Prime VPN 27-Month Subscription: Was $863.73, now $229.23

Save 72% The Prime package not only provides you with a high-speed VPN that allows you to watch your favourite streaming services while you're on your travels but also Threat Protection Pro, which delivers browser protection and ad blocking. This Black Friday deal equates to just $8.49 a month for 27 months - a huge 72% saving off the regular price.

View Deal
Nord VPN Ultimate 27-Month Subscription: Was £507.33, now £132.03

Nord VPN Ultimate 27-Month Subscription: Was £507.33, now £132.03

This Black Friday deal works out at just £5.29 a month for 27 months – a huge 74% saving off the regular price. For this you get a secure, high-speed VPN that allows you to watch your favourite streaming services wherever you are as well as Threat Protection Pro, which delivers browser protection and ad-blocking.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1